5 Winter Superfoods For Nourished And Radiant Skin

Ever wondered why your skin has lost all its sheen lately? If you would have noticed, your skin appeared way more nourished in warmer months. What possibly could have gone wrong in your skin care rituals that your skin is not that supple or radiant anymore? One reason could be your reduced water intake. In winters, you do not feel as thirsty; hence, you do not drink a lot of water. You need to keep your skin hydrated and moisturised in winters. You are perhaps not eating enough skin-friendly foods either. If you keep indulging in gajar ka halwa and hot chocolate day-in and day-out, it would show on your skin too. There plenty of seasonal fruits and vegetables that may help you regain that glow. Here are 5 winter superfoods you must make part of your diet, if you want smooth and fabulous skin.





Winter Superfoods For Nourished And Radiant Skin:

1. Carrots

According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "in addition to beta-carotene, lutein, and lycopene, carrots contain silicon, which promotes healthy skin and nails." Carrots also contain vitamin A that may help fight acne, wrinkles, pigmentation and uneven skin tone.





Carrots contain beauty element silica

2. Beetroot

Beetroot is a great source of vitamin C. By fighting free radical activity, vitamin C helps delay ageing and makes your skin youthful and radiant. You can use the root vegetable to make a variety of things. Beetroot soups and juices may help make a stellar addition to your diet.





Beetroot is a great source of vitamin C.

3. Oranges

Oranges are a treasure trove of antioxidants. They are enriched with vitamin C and calcium. Vitamin C may do wonders for your skin. You can tuck into it with a sprinkling of chaat masala. You can drink a glass of fresh home-made orange juice too. Rubbing orange juice on the face helps de-clog skin as well.





Oranges may help make your skin radiant





4. Pomegranates

Pomegranates have high water content, which means they help hydrate your skin better. Pomegranates are also rich in vitamin C and a variety of anti-oxidants that help combat free-radical activity, which is responsible for deteriorating skin-health.





Pomegranates have high water content





5. Guava

The crunchy fruit is immensely beneficial for your blood sugar levels. A good source of vitamin A, C, beta-carotene and lycopene, guava is replete with beauty benefits. You can eat it raw, blend it in smoothies, or make wholesome shakes.











Include these fruits in your daily diet and see the impact on your skin yourself. Eating clean and healthy may help a great deal in boosting your skin health naturally.















