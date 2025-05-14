We often explore how our dietary choices impact our health. Heart disease remains a leading cause of mortality worldwide. Sometimes, there are early warnings that most of us ignore. Understanding its early signs, along with adopting a heart-friendly diet, is crucial for the prevention and management of heart-related issues. Being attuned to your body's signals and making informed dietary choices are fundamental steps toward heart health. Remember, prevention is always better than the cure.





Here Are 5 Early Warning Signs of Heart Disease

Heart disease encompasses various conditions affecting the heart's structure and function. Recognising early symptoms can lead to timely medical intervention. According to the Cleveland Clinic, key warning signs include:

Chest Pain or Discomfort: Often described as pressure, squeezing, or fullness in the chest. Shortness of Breath: Difficulty breathing during rest or physical activity. Swelling in Legs, Ankles, or Feet: Fluid accumulation due to the heart's reduced pumping efficiency. Fatigue: Unusual tiredness during routine activities. Dizziness or Fainting: Lightheadedness or loss of consciousness.

These symptoms may vary based on the specific heart condition. For instance, coronary artery disease often presents with chest pain, while heart failure may lead to swelling and fatigue.

Heart issues can be prevented by recognising early symptoms and timely medical intervention

Expert Diet Tips For Heart Health

Nutrition plays a pivotal role in maintaining heart health. Rupali Datta, a clinical nutritionist, emphasises the importance of a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients. Here are some expert-recommended dietary tips:

Embrace Whole Foods: Incorporate a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and seeds. These foods are rich in fibre, antioxidants, and essential nutrients that support heart health. Opt for Healthy Fats: Choose sources of unsaturated fats such as olive oil, avocados, and fatty fish like salmon. These fats can help reduce bad cholesterol levels. Limit Salt and Sugar Intake: Excessive sodium can raise blood pressure, while high sugar consumption is linked to increased triglyceride levels. Aim to reduce processed foods and sugary beverages. Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water, and consider heart-friendly drinks like coconut water and lemon-infused water. Moderate Portion Sizes: Being mindful of portion sizes can help maintain a healthy weight, reducing the strain on your heart.

Incorporating these dietary practices can significantly lower the risk of heart disease and improve overall cardiovascular health.





If you experience any of the warning signs mentioned, consult a healthcare professional promptly. Meanwhile, adopting a balanced diet as advocated by experts like Rupali Datta can serve as a proactive measure to safeguard your heart.





Stay heart-smart, and let your plate be a source of nourishment and protection.