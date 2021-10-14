Do you also feel tired, lethargic or exhausted most of the time? Well, if you do, then trust us, you are not alone. Ever since work and classes have gone online, we find ourselves feeling exhausted. This problem, commonly called fatigue, generally comes due to overworking, insufficient sleep, and even lack of physical activity. Fatigue is a commonly overlooked condition that causes people to be unable to perform at a typical level of activity. It is frequently linked to sickness and has an impact on one's health and quality of life. While there are many ways to deal with fatigue, one of the simplest things that one can do is to make dietary changes.





According to the Journal of Nutrients, "Excessive food consumption leading to obesity may be a contributing factor to fatigue symptoms. It has been reported that excessive dietary intake, in particular, high fat consumption, may alter sleep parameters, resulting in fatigue." The paper also added that some dietary changes could help deal with fatigue and make our bodies active.





So, keeping this in mind, today, we bring you certain foods that can help you to deal with fatigue.

Here Are 5 Foods That Can Help Combat Fatigue:

1. Dry fruits and nuts

Nuts and seeds, such as almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, flax seeds, and pistachios, are the ideal snacks if you're hungry in between meals. Sunflower seeds, hazelnuts, pecans, and pumpkin seeds are also excellent options. All of them are good sources of energy-boosting meals. They give the fatigued body critical nutrition, fibre, and a jolt of energy.

2. Green Tea

Green tea contains polyphenols, which are powerful antioxidants that can help you combat fatigue and stress. Furthermore, it allows you to have a restful night's sleep, which helps you feel refreshed.

3. Dark Chocolate

Yes, you read that right! Dark chocolate can help you to load up with energy. According to a study, the glycemic index in dark chocolate is low, and it can help you feel active. This ingredient is also rich in antioxidants body, which releases nitric oxide, a compound that dilates blood vessels for better blood flow, making you feel energetic.





4. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil can boost your stamina. You may put it in your drinks to get more of it. It can be easily broken down into smaller molecules and digested. Furthermore, it is beneficial to your heart. Researchers have also noted its immunity-boosting qualities.

5. Banana

It's a fantastic and well-known way to increase your stamina. A banana's carbohydrates aid in the release of several hormones in the body. Many nutrition and fitness experts recommend including a banana in your diet to help you feel more energised.

Add these everyday foods to your diet that can help you to feel energetic and blow away fatigue and exhaustion!



