Experts Suggest To Load Up On Natural Antioxidants For Healthy Heart: 5 Antioxidant-Rich Drinks To Try

These antioxidant-rich drinks can be great for your overall health.

An antioxidant is one buzzword in the world of health and fitness. And if you happen to believe in a well-balanced lifestyle, then you must have come across the importance of antioxidants in our daily life. It is basically a compound (naturally available in fruits and vegetables) that helps us detoxify and prevent free-radical damage in the body. For the unversed, regular detoxification is of utmost importance to flush out the toxins and maintain a healthy metabolism. This further balance the function of the other organs in our body, including the heart. Several studies across the world have found antioxidants to have a positive effect on our heart health.





Antioxidants For Heart: Health Benefits Of Antioxidants:

As per a report on the official website of Harvard Medical School, antioxidants help stabilise harmful by-products of the body's energy-making machinery. "These by-products, known as free radicals, can damage DNA, make LDL (bad) cholesterol even worse, and wreak havoc elsewhere in the body," the report reads.





Another study, published in AAFP journal, found that some antioxidant vitamins may also help to reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. These antioxidants include vitamins C, E, folate, beta-carotene et al.

Speaking about the importance of eating antioxidant-rich foods, consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta shared, "All fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nut etc are rich sources of phytonutrients and antioxidants. Each of these nutrients works amazingly to protect us from non-communicable diseases including cardiovascular diseases. Daily consumption of these foods helps maintain a healthy lifestyle. And this is what a balanced diet is all about."





Considering the above factors, we bring some healthy beverage recipes that are sure to provide you with your daily dose of antioxidants in the yummiest way possible. Some of these drinks also make for a wholesome meal in the morning. Let's find them out!





Here're 5 Antioxidant-Rich Drinks For You:

Almond And Spinach Smoothie





Spinach is a rich source of antioxidants like lutein, vitamin C and beta-carotene. Adding it to your diet not only makes for a well-balanced meal but also benefits your health in multiple ways. Here's a wholesome smoothie recipe for you that includes the goodness of almonds, along with the crunchy, green spinach. Click here for the recipe.





Orange And Carrot Detox Drink





Antioxidants help in detoxification. Keeping this in mind, we bring a detox drink recipe that includes vitamin C-rich orange beta-carotene loaded carrots and helps promote weight loss, metabolism, digestion, skin health, heart health and more. Click here for the recipe.





Kahwa





Green tea is a rich source of antioxidant and we all are well aware of that. Here's a green tea-based recipe that also includes healthy kitchen spices and nuts to promote overall immunity. It's a famous Kashmiri drink- kahwa. Click here for the recipe.





Banana Walnut Smoothie





Walnut has long been touted a superfood that has overall benefit. Here's a walnut smoothie recipe that includes banana and makes for a wholesome meal in the morning. Click here for the recipe.





Honey-Lemon-Ginger Tea





We also found a vitamin C-enriched herbal tea for you. It includes the goodness of lemon, ginger and honey. Include this drink in your morning ritual and give a healthy start to your day. Click here for the recipe.





Promoted

Eat healthy, stay happy. And always remember, moderation is the key!













