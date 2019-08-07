Heart Health: Eating More Plant-Based Foods May Help In Preventing Cardiovascular Issues

Plant-based foods for heart health

What we eat, directly impacts our overall health. In this modern world, where sedentary lifestyle has taken over all our lives, heart related problems have risen by a shocking rate. Of course, the advanced medical science has taken a leap forward and come up with many preventive and treatment measures that are effective and successful, but there's nothing like dealing with the health issues, naturally. Eating foods that boost heart health is the best way to steer clear of cardiovascular ailments. To support this intent and help us chart out a viable diet plan, a new study has claimed that eating more of plant-based foods and less of animal-based foods can lead to a better heart health and reduces the risk of death from serious heart diseases.





The study was published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Casey M. Rebholz, Assistant Professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in the US, and lead researcher of the study said, ""Eating a larger proportion of plant-based foods and a smaller proportion of animal-based foods may help reduce your risk of having a heart attack, stroke or other type of cardiovascular disease."





Pant-based diet is best for heart health





For the study, the team procured a database of diets of 10,000 middle-aged US adults who did not have any heart issues at the start of the study. The researchers studied their health pattern from the year 1987 till the year 2016. They discovered that people who consumed more plant-based foods showed 16 per cent lower risk of developing heart problems like heart attacks, stroke, heart failure; 32 per cent lower risk of dying from a cardiovascular disease, and 25 per cent lower risk of dying from any other ailment; than those who ate more animal-based foods.





Casey M. Rebholz added, "Our findings underscore the importance of focusing on your diet. There might be some variability in terms of individual foods but to reduce cardiovascular disease risk people should eat more vegetables, nuts, whole grains, fruits, legumes and fewer animal-based foods."





The finding of the study is pegged to help people in warding off health problems, especially cardiovascular problems and lead a healthier life.









