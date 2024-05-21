Due to the scorching summer heat, several states in India have issued a heatwave alert for citizens. The temperature seems to be rising every day, leaving office-goers at the mercy of air conditioners. But what if you have to travel to the office? While travelling, whether in a private or public vehicle, the sun beats down on our skin, which could lead to sweating, tanning, and worst of all dehydration! Dehydration can quickly derail your productivity and overall well-being, leaving you feeling sluggish and prone to headaches. However, this can easily be avoided with some mindful tips! If you regularly travel to your job and fear dehydration, fret not! We have listed five easy tips to follow to ensure you stay hydrated and productive all day!





Always carry a reusable water bottle with you at all times.

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Tips to Avoid Dehydration If You Have a Traveling Job

1. Carry a Reusable Water Bottle

Always carry a reusable water bottle when you are travelling for work. Not only is it environmentally friendly, but it also allows you to fill the bottle at any point in time. Choose a bottle that is convenient for you to carry around all day. Invest in a good, sturdy insulated water bottle that keeps your water refreshingly cool throughout the day. Aim to sip frequently, even before you feel thirsty. A simple trick is to set reminders on your phone or download a hydration app to keep you on track.

2. Infuse Water with Flavor

Give yourself an incentive to drink water frequently. While plain water is great, a little taste bud temptation can encourage you to drink more. Infuse your water with fruits and vegetables like oranges, cucumber, berries, lemon, etc., for a natural hint of flavour. You can also make it fancier by adding muddled mint or ginger to amp up your regular water.

3. Befriend Electrolytes

Sweating is common in scorching heat. Due to this, we end up losing a lot of minerals from our bodies. While water is essential, electrolytes like sodium, potassium, and magnesium are also crucial for optimal hydration, especially during intense heat. Consider adding electrolyte tablets or a pinch of pink salt to your water. Another option is coconut water, which is packed with electrolytes.

Carry some water-rich fruits and veggies for when you don't want to drink water.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Snack on Hydrating Foods

If you think just water is not enough to beat the heat, then pack a box full of hydrating foods. Water-rich fruits and vegetables like cucumber, watermelon, and leafy greens are excellent choices to keep yourself hydrated and nourished. Moreover, this would also keep you from consuming sodium-rich foods like chips, which can lead to dehydration and weight gain.

5. Limit Dehydrating Drinks

Of course, when the sun is beating down on us, we want chilled sugary drinks to replenish ourselves. However, certain beverages can worsen dehydration. Such drinks are usually high in sugar, like carbonated drinks. This is because sugar requires a lot of water for metabolism and breakdown, which could lead to dehydration. So, avoid carbonated, sugary drinks. Your body will thank you later.





