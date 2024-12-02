Are you a woman in your mid-40s experiencing extreme warmth in your upper body and worse... hot flashes? This sudden sensation of warmth usually results from hormonal changes your body undergoes at this age. As we all know, women go through menopause in their 40s and 50s. Hot flashes are the most common symptom of menopause and can be quite difficult for some women. However, did you know that the type of food you eat can worsen your hot flashes? Yes, you read that. Certain foods can harm your body and aggravate your symptoms. Wondering what foods to steer clear of? Here are four everyday foods, as shared by nutritionist Simrun Chopra.

What Are Hot Flashes?

Hot flashes are a common symptom women experience during menopause. When a hot flash occurs, you may feel a sudden sensation of warmth in your upper body. This happens as a result of several hormonal changes that your body undergoes during menopause. Hot flashes can last anywhere from 20-30 seconds to a few minutes.

What Are The Symptoms Of Hot Flashes?

Sudden flare of heat in the chest, face, or neck

A rapid heartbeat

Excessive sweating, especially in the upper body

Red, flushed skin

Irritability and fatigue

Feelings of anxiety

Here Are 4 Foods To Avoid If You Have Hot Flashes:

1. Spicy Foods

Spicy foods are a big no-no when trying to manage hot flashes. According to Simrun, a chemical called capsaicin in these foods can increase your body temperature and trigger hot flashes. So, it's best to limit their intake or avoid them completely. Instead, consider adding cooling foods, such as cucumber, cauliflower, and bananas to your daily diet.

2. Sugary And Refined Foods

You must also avoid eating sugary and refined foods. Simran explains that these foods have a high glycemic index and can spike your blood sugar levels. This can disrupt your hormonal balance, thus triggering hot flashes. The nutritionist suggests enriching your diet with a sufficient amount of fibre and protein to keep cravings at bay.

3. Caffeine

A cup of tea or coffee surely energises and stimulates the nervous system, but it can also increase body heat. A rise in body temperature is something we must avoid when trying to manage hot flashes. According to a study published in the North American Menopause Society, caffeine can worsen vasomotor symptoms like hot flashes. So, make sure to limit your tea and coffee intake.

4. Alcohol

Did you know that alcohol could also aggravate your symptoms? Simran says, "Alcohol dilates blood vessels, causing skin flushing and increasing the frequency of hot flashes." She further suggests avoiding sugary cocktails, as they too could worsen your condition.

Hot flashes can be truly uncomfortable, but by avoiding these foods, you can manage the symptoms and find relief.