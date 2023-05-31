While seeking natural remedies for health problems, you can find many hidden treasures that possess remarkable health benefits. Among these treasures is coriander, a versatile herb known for its culinary uses. Coriander seeds are widely used in food preparations, especially in Indian cuisine. They add a nutty and slightly citrus flavour and fill the dish with their unique aroma. Beyond its culinary prowess, coriander offers a range of health benefits, most notably its ability to regulate blood sugar levels. Coriander seeds are considered a great addition to diabetes diet and the best way to consume them is with coriander seeds water.





Is Coriander Water Good For Diabetics? Does Coriander Water Lower Blood Sugar Levels?

Coriander seeds have been used for centuries in traditional medicine practices across various cultures. Let's see how coriander seeds water can help you manage diabetes.

1. Regulates Blood Glucose Levels

Research suggests that the compounds present in coriander seeds may help regulate glucose metabolism, assisting in the management of blood sugar levels. Regular consumption of coriander seeds water may help prevent sudden spikes or drops in glucose levels.





Also, a study published in The British Journal of Nutrition stated that extracts from coriander seeds contain compounds that propel anti-hyperglycaemic movement, which controls blood glucose levels in the body.

2. Increases Insulin Production

Several studies claim that coriander seeds tend to increase the production of insulin, helping the body to use it properly. Insulin is a hormone made by the pancreas that allows the body to utilise sugar. A study published in the US National Library of Medicine states that coriander seeds can effectively control the insulin released from pancreatic beta-cells.





3. Enhances Insulin Sensitivity

Insulin resistance is a common issue among people with diabetes. Coriander seeds water contains certain bioactive compounds that are known to improve the body's response to insulin. Coriander seeds water stimulates better glucose utilisation and reduces insulin resistance.

4. Supports Digestive Health

Coriander seeds water has been used since ancient times to alleviate digestive ailments. It is known to soothe gastrointestinal issues, reduce bloating, and improve digestion. A healthy digestive system promotes nutrient absorption and controls diabetes.

5. Curbs Inflammation

Chronic inflammation and oxidative stress often accompany diabetes. Coriander seeds contain potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which may help curb inflammation and neutralise harmful free radicals.





Coriander seeds are beneficial for diabetes diet.

How Do You Make Coriander Seeds Water?

Step 1: Take half tablespoon of coriander seeds and lightly crush them.





Step 2: Soak them in 2 litres of water overnight.





Step 3: Strain the water and drink one glass on an empty stomach the next morning.





You can keep drinking small amounts of the coriander water throughout the day.





While coriander seeds water should not be considered a replacement for medical advice or prescribed treatments, it may offer a natural remedy for better diabetes management.