How To Use Ghee For Various Home Remedies

One of India's most treasured foods, ghee or clarified butter has long been known for its healing properties and health and beauty benefits. Ghee is made from milk, which contains omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A, butyric acid and healthy fats that benefit your overall health. From aiding the digestive system to strengthening the immune system, providing essential vitamins to having anti-inflammatory properties, and making your hair and skin healthy, ghee has a lot to offer. This versatile ingredient is all you need to prepare some home remedies for various conditions; ranging from skin and hair problems, to digestive issues and more. We enlist all these home remedies to ensure you use ghee to its full potential.





Home remedy for digestive health





According to the book 'The Complete Book of Home Remedies' by Dr. Vasant Lad, take one or two teaspoonful of ghee in a cup of hot milk at bedtime. It can turn out to be quite effective in keeping constipation at bay. Ghee has butyric acid, which makes it an ideal pick to support the health of intestinal walls. According to the book, ghee increases digestive fire and improves absorption and assimilation.





Home remedy for clogged nose





Cold and clogged nose can turn out to be quite annoying. Not only you suffer from continuous sneezing, but also have difficulty in breathing; moreover, your taste sense is hampered and let's not forget about the headaches that follow. One of the best ways to unclog your nose is to pour a few drops of warm pure desi ghee into the nostrils, first thing in the morning. Doing so may provide instant relief as the ghee tends to travel all the way down to the throat and soothes the infection. Make sure you have warmed the ghee to lukewarm temperature.





Home remedy for burning belly fat





Ghee comes packed with essential amino acids that help in mobilising the fat and making the fat cells to shrink in size. The presence of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids help you lose inches and shed body fat. Include a teaspoon of homemade ghee in your food to ensure proper digestion and absorption in order to lose weight.





Home remedy for diabetics





If you are a diabetic, eating rice and wheat roti may not be very healthy for you, considering they are high glycaemic index foods. Spreading ghee over chapattis, parathas and white rice could help bring down the glycaemic index, in addition to making them more moist and digestible.





Home remedy for skin





Ghee has long been an essential part of various beauty care rituals. Its vital fatty acids act as a nourishing agent that can do wonders on your dull skin. Ghee is suitable for all skin types. Here's a face mask using ghee to get a soft and supple skin.





Ingredients:





2 tablespoons of ghee

2 tablespoons of besan

A teaspoon of haldi (turmeric)

Water

Method:





Mix all the ingredients together and stir the mixture thoroughly. Make sure the consistency is firm but not dry. After you have mixed the paste well, apply it on your face and leave for about 20 minutes. Rinse it off with cold water and repeat the process twice a week for effective results.





Home remedy for hair





Ghee is a super-rich source of fatty acids and antioxidants that make it an excellent hair conditioner for dry and frizzy hair. Mix two tablespoons of ghee and one tablespoons of olive oil and apply on your hair. Leave it for 20 minutes before rinsing off with water. This pack will help condition your hair and make them soft and manageable. You can use ghee and lemon juice to treat dandruff too. Make sure you massage your scalp well.





Home remedy for dry, chapped lips





One of the most neglected parts of the body is our lips. They generally lose out on their natural pink colour due to exposure to pollution, sunrays, dust or smoke. All you need to do is to warm some ghee and apply some on your lips before you go off to sleep. Once you wake up, you will see dry flakes on your lips. Scrub those dry flakes and see the results for yourself. Repeat the process every day to get soft and supple lips like never before.





Now that you know all the home remedies, make sure you use them for overall health. However, ensure that anything in excess is bad. Consume less amount of ghee as it has saturated fats that may reverse the goodness. If you know of more such home remedies, do tell us in the comments section below.







