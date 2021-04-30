By now, we all know the importance of immunity for healthy living. It is the first line of defence in a human body. A strong immunity not only helps prevent several infections but also lowers the effects. Since last year (2020), experts around the world have been stressing on the importance of strong immunity system amidst the ongoing pandemic. And we are trying every way out - from yoga to healthy eating - to nourish us from within. Several 'nuskas' have also made their way back into our lives - kadha (or herbal tea) being the most popular one. We are resorting to various herbal concoctions made with herbs and kitchen spices for our overall health. Cinnamon, garlic, ginger, mint leaves and more - these herbs and spices are enriched with several essential nutrients and have been a part of Ayurveda for centuries. But it is always recommended to consult an expert before deciding on the dosage of the ingredients. Always remember, too much of nothing is good.

During our search for a healthy concoction, we came across this kadha recipe by celebrity nutritionist and life coach Luke Coutinho. He recently took to his Instagram handle to share a post featuring the recipe of his immunity-boosting kadha. "Make this powerful immune-boosting concoction at home. Use it for kids over 2 and everyone else to strengthen the lungs and break down mucus," he wrote in the post.

Luke Coutinho's Immunity-Boosting Kadha Recipe:

The kadha includes one lemon, one cinnamon stick, 3-4 garlic cloves, a knob of ginger and 7-8 Tulsi leaves.

Step 1. Add all the ingredients in 2-litre water and boil (except lemon juice).

Step 2. Then simmer for 3-4 minutes.

Step 3. Squeeze lemon juice and sip it warm. You may also store it at room temperature for a day.

The celebrity nutritionist also mentioned that you may add 1 tbsp of methi seeds to boil as well. And "consume at least 250 ml twice a day," Luke Coutinho further suggests.

