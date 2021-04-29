Since the inception of Coronavirus pandemic, experts around the world have stressed upon the importance of healthy lungs time and again. Till date, we have come across multiple reports regarding people suffering from respiratory issues while being Covid-positive. According to a report on the official website of John Hopkins Medicine, Covid-19 can cause lasting lung complications such as pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and sepsis. "As we have learned more about SARS-CoV-2 and resulting COVID-19, we have discovered that in severe COVID-19, a significant pro-inflammatory condition can result in several critical diseases, complications and syndromes," explains Panagis Galiatsatos, an expert on lung disease at John Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

With the surge in Covid cases across India, we are once again back on toes and trying every way out to build a strong immunity and healthier lungs. Doctors and fitness experts recommend loading up on healthy nutrients like vitamin C, zinc, antioxidants etc and regular breathing exercises as precautionary measures. While popping pills can be a temporary solution to your problems, it is always advised to include nutrients the natural way for wholesome nourishment.

Hence, we can see various desi 'nuskas' are back in vogue since last year (2020). We are resorting to various kadhas and herbal teas on a daily basis. But remember, one must always consult an expert before trying out any such concoctions.

Also Read: Fenugreek (Methi) Tea May Help Promote Lung Health

Considering these factors, we bring you a herbal tea recipe for healthy lungs, prepared by popular nutritionist and lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho. He recently took to his Instagram to share a story featuring the recipe of the concoction and named it 'Magic Lung Tea'. "Simple yet powerful brew for your lungs," he wrote alongside.

For preparing this concoction, he used nutrient-loaded spices and herbs like ginger, dry ginger powder, cinnamon, tulsi, oregano (dry or fresh), peppercorn, cardamom, garlic, fennel seeds, carom seeds and cumin. He also mentioned the dosage, "One cup a day- morning or evening." Without further ado, let's take a look at the recipe.

Also Read: 5 Superfoods That May Help Promote Lung Health Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic; Experts Reveal

Eat healthy, stay safe!