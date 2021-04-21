The COVID cases are soaring again and the mayhem continues. It is bizarre that we seemed to have arrived at the same place, we were at the previous year, when it comes to panic and anxiety. According to experts, it is not the best time to get worked up, staying calm and rational is tough, but the only way forward. Another thing we could do is to keep our immunity in top shape using all safe and natural means. Doing so does not guarantee that you would never contract the virus, but it will definitely minimise your chances. Using natural herbs and spices bring down risk of side-effects. Both Tulsi and turmeric are known to have a treasure of health benefits. There are many studies hinting at the immunity-boosting power of two.

Health Benefits Of Tulsi-Turmeric Tea:

Turmeric is replete with anti-inflammatory properties that helps ease the discomfort that comes with sore throat, cold and cough. It also has many antioxidants that helps fight dangerous free radical activity that causes premature ageing of cells and takes a toll on your immunity.

You should use spices correctly for maximum benefits

Photo Credit: iStock

Tulsi, a chief ingredient in many of our kadhas, is also rich in vitamin C and zinc. Both of them are very crucial in boosting our immunity and resistance against infections. Tulsi or basil is also renowned for its antiviral, antipyretic and antibacterial properties.

Basil leaves are known to have anti-aging and anti-viral properties

Photo Credit: iStock

You can include them in your meals or make a healing herbal tea. Drinking warm fluids help in decongestion of nose, soothe inflamed passages and provide instant relief from incessant coughing.

How To Make Tulsi-Turmeric Tea | Tulsi-Turmeric Tea Recipe:

It is very easy to make tulsi and turmeric tea at home. You can have it twice a day, Make sure you do not go overboard with the drink, excess of anything may cause harm in the long run.

To make this tea, you would need:

1 tsp turmeric powder

5-6 tulsi leaves

3 cloves

½ tsp back pepper

Method:

1. Take a pot, add two glasses of water.

2. Add everything else and bring the water to boil. Let the tea steep for at least 2-3 minutes with the lid on.

3. Strain and serve hot.

You can add a teaspoon of honey for taste. Always mix honey towards end.