Over the last few years, we all have been stuck in our houses. Our diets drastically changed, and we gorged on whatever was available. Even though we tried eating healthy, it wasn't always the case. So, when this sudden shift in our lifestyle came, it might have affected our bodies. For many people, this would have also meant a lack of specific nutrients. And if this is something that you have also faced, it's essential to overcome these deficiencies now. So, if you also want to do the same, you can focus on each nutrient and have a diet rich in that.





(Also Read: 5 Common Indian Foods That May Help Boost Iron Level)





To begin with, let's focus on iron! One of the nutrients that the human body needs the most is iron. Lack of iron in the body prevents our body from producing enough haemoglobin, which leaves us feeling lethargic and lacking the energy to make it through the day.





So, if you want to load up on iron, we bring you some breakfast recipes to make. Check them out below:

Here Are 5 Iron-Rich Breakfast Recipes

Chickpeas are a known source of iron. It is one of those ingredients that are easily available in the market. So, whenever you are cooking with chickpeas, keep some of them aside to cook a yummy stuffed paratha from it. When you make it, mix it with masalas and some veggies to give it an extra flavour.

Pumpkin has a plethora of antioxidants and minerals that could improve your health. Even pumpkin seeds are touted as one of the top sources of iron. With this, making pumpkin juice is a must. If you find the taste a little bitter, add some honey to it.











(Also Read: 5 Foods & Tips That WHO Recommends To Prevent Iron Deficiency)

Sesame and flax seeds are abundant in protein, fibre, antioxidants, and other nutrients, including iron. Simply put some milk, honey, flaxseeds, and sesame seeds in a blender, blend until the proper consistency is achieved, and then drink!

Pancakes are generally sweet and made with maida. However, to make it healthy, here we have used whole wheat flour with spinach paste, eggs, curd, and seasonings. Do try out this yummy recipe.





Soybean has become all the rage in the last few years. This nutrient-rich, low-calorie component helps with weight loss, lowers cholesterol, promotes heart health, and is high in Omega-3 fatty acids. This recipe of soya poha makes for an excellent breakfast!











Do try these yummy breakfast recipes, and let us know which one was your favourite!



