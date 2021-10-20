Iron is one of the most essential nutrients needed by the human body. Without enough iron in the body, our body can't produce enough hemoglobin and that results in feelings of lethargy and lack of energy for even the simplest daily tasks. According to Dr. Anita Verma, a Delhi-based nutritionist, "Iron is important for people of all age groups. Any kind of deficiency can slow down the absorption of minerals, make you lethargic and in kids, it can even slow down their growth". Unlike other vitamins and minerals, you don't need to load up on supplements. You can boost iron level in your body by consuming iron-rich foods. What's even better is that these foods are commonly found in our Indian kitchens - from beetroot to spinach, here are some common Indian food items that may help meet your daily iron requirements.

Here Are 5 Common Indian Foods That May Help Meet Your Daily Iron Requirement:

1. Chickpea:

A common Indian ingredient in many curries and vegetarian recipes, chickpea along with other common legumes is considered good for combating Iron deficiency. We have always known that legumes are storehouses of many nutrients, but a post by WHO had clarified that legumes like beans lentils and chickpeas are extremely great at maintaining a healthy iron level of the body.

2. Eggs:

From breakfast anda bhurji to the special egg curry for dinner, we include the humble eggs in our diet almost on a regular basis, but if you are suffering from iron deficiency, you have more reason to include them in your diet. Eggs are considered to be naturally packed with a number of essential ingredients including iron, vitamins, and proteins. As per USDA, a serving of 100 grams of eggs contains up to 1.2mg of iron for your daily needs.

3. Beetroot

Beets come loaded with different nutrients like potassium, phosphorous, calcium, carbohydrate-protein, and iron. According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Coach, Shilpa Arora 'Beetroots are excellent for compensating the iron level in our body.' The Vitamin C content of the vegetable also helps improve body iron stores.

4. Amla:

Another tried and trusted ingredient from an Indian pantry, amla especially when paired with beetroots does wonders for our body's iron requirements. Amla has a high level of vitamin C which is regarded as the most potent enhancer of iron absorption in our bodies. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics combining "vegetarian sources of iron with vitamin C in the same meal" may help you treat iron deficiency.

5. Spinach:

Popeye must have been our first introduction to spinach's relation with iron-like strength right? And turns out our favorite 'sailor man' was completely correct. Dark leafy greens have been considered another premium source of iron by WHO and experts worldwide. As the winter approaches, try and include more palak dishes in your daily diet to fight off iron deficiency.

There you have it; these 5 common Indian foods will help you maintain a healthy iron level and may help save you from iron deficiency.





