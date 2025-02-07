If you're in your late 30s or 40s, you may notice changes in your menstrual cycle-longer or shorter cycles, missed periods, or heavier bleeding. These irregularities often signal perimenopause, the transitional phase before menopause, caused by fluctuating estrogen and progesterone levels. While this is a natural phase of life, its symptoms can be frustrating. Fortunately, natural remedies can help regulate your cycle and manage discomfort.





One such remedy is a simple yet effective herbal tea suggested by dietitian Manpreet Kalra. This tea combines cumin seeds, carom seeds, ginger, saffron, and jaggery - each ingredient is chosen for its ability to support hormonal balance and ease perimenopausal symptoms.





Also Read: Navigate Menopause With Ease: A Guide To Foods That Support Women's Health

Period Tea Ingredients and Their Benefits

Cumin Seeds (Jeera) Benefits

Cumin seeds are packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. They help regulate estrogen levels, ensuring a more predictable menstrual cycle. Cumin also improves digestion and reduces bloating, which is common during perimenopause.

Carom Seeds (Ajwain) Benefits

Carom seeds are known for their ability to relieve menstrual discomforts, including irregular cycles and hot flashes. They have a warming effect on the body, helping to stimulate menstrual flow and maintain a balanced cycle.





Ginger

A well-known anti-inflammatory herb, ginger supports reproductive health by reducing inflammation in the uterus. It also promotes uterine contractions, which can help ensure a smoother and more regular cycle. Additionally, ginger can alleviate bloating and nausea, common symptoms during hormonal shifts.





Saffron

Saffron is a powerful spice for women's health. It helps reduce menstrual pain and stabilises mood swings by balancing serotonin levels in the brain. Since perimenopause often brings mood fluctuations, anxiety, and irritability, saffron can act as a natural mood enhancer.





Jaggery

Jaggery is a natural sweetener loaded with iron, which helps combat fatigue and anaemia-common concerns during perimenopause due to erratic bleeding. It also supports hormonal balance and reduces menstrual cramps, making periods less painful.





Also Read: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares 3 Forgotten Foods To Beat Hot Flashes; Check Them Inside

How to Make Hormone-Balancing Tea For Perimenopause Symptoms:

In a saucepan, bring 2 cups of water to a boil. Add cumin seeds, carom seeds, and ginger. Let it simmer for 5-7 minutes. Add a pinch of saffron and let it steep for another minute. Strain the tea into a cup and stir in jaggery until dissolved. Enjoy warm, preferably in the morning or before bedtime.

Also Read: No More Sweating Over Hot Flashes! This Simple Drink Could Be The Key To Cooling You

How Often to Drink This Tea?

For best results, drink this tea once daily. If your periods are extremely irregular, you can have it twice a day, but it's always best to consult a healthcare professional before making any major dietary changes.





This simple tea harnesses the power of natural ingredients to support hormonal balance, regulate your menstrual cycle, and ease perimenopausal symptoms. Along with a healthy lifestyle, balanced nutrition, and stress management, this tea can be a comforting and effective addition to your routine during this phase of life.