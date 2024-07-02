Curd is a staple in every Indian meal. You have it as is, use it in curries, make raita and turn it into soul-soothing lassi and chaas for daily consumption. The creamy texture and cooling nature of dahi not only make it versatile but also cool your stomach and promotes digestion instantly. Additionally, the probiotics help promote healthy gut bacteria, further benefitting your overall health. While the goodness of curd is undeniable, the question here lies - is the sour curd equally healthy for consumption? Now, you must be wondering what sour curd is, given curd anyway tastes sour. Well, curd itself is a fermented version of milk, but we often tend to let it ferment for a bit too long, ruining the taste and texture.

Is It Safe To Consume Sour Curd?

While we understand sour curd is not palatable, health experts suggest, you can have it without worrying about your health. NDTV Food spoke to Kiran Dalal, chief dietitian at Fortis Hospital Faridabad to understand it in detail.





"Sour curd is generally safe to eat as long as it is not contaminated and is preserved correctly," she states explaining that the higher acidity level of the curd might strengthen its probiotic qualities, which can be advantageous for gut health. But one always needs to keep some precautionary measures in mind.

Photo Credit: iStock

9 Safety Measures To Keep In Mind While Consuming Sour Curd.

Health expert Kiran Dalal further listed some essential tips that one must keep in mind to consume sour curd safely. Read on.

1. Storage Requirements:

Sour curd needs to be refrigerated and maintained in an airtight, clean container. When curd is stored improperly, dangerous germs can grow and cause it to become unhealthy to eat.

2. Smell And Appearance:

The curd should be thrown out if it has an odd texture, a strong odour, or visible mold. These indicators point to spoiling and possible health hazards.

3. A Brief Overview Of Sour Curd:

Lactose, or milk sugar, is fermented by bacteria to produce lactic acid, which is what makes curd sour. The curd has been allowed to ferment for a longer amount of time, as evidenced by this natural process. Depending on how long fermentation takes and under what circumstances, the sour flavour can range from being slightly tangy to being quite sour.

4. Proper Refrigeration:

In order to slow down the fermentation process and avoid spoiling, curd should always be kept in the refrigerator at a constant temperature.

5. Hygiene:

Use clean utensils to scoop out curd to avoid introducing contaminants. Avoid double-dipping, which can lead to bacterial contamination.

6. Moderation:

Introduce sour curd gradually into your diet if you're not accustomed to it. This allows your digestive system to adapt and helps prevent potential discomfort.

7. Pairing With Other Foods:

To balance the acidity of sour curd, you can mix it with other foods such as fruits, honey, or cereals. This not only makes it more palatable but also adds nutritional variety to your meal.

8. Consumption Timing:

Sour curd is best consumed during the day rather than at night. This is because digestion is generally more active during the day, reducing the likelihood of digestive issues.

9. Observe Body's Response:

Pay attention to how your body reacts to sour curd. If you experience any adverse effects such as stomach pain or discomfort, it's best to reduce the quantity or discontinue consumption.





Kiran Dalal concludes by saying that sour curd can be consumed safely if proper storage and hygiene practices are followed. But people with acid reflux and digestion issues may consider avoiding it as the acidic nature is known to worsen the symptoms.





Eat mindfully and stay fit!