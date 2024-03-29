Non-stick tawas have transformed cooking in Indian cuisine and beyond, offering convenience and efficiency. In Indian kitchens, these tawas are indispensable for making rotis, parathas, and even dosas with minimal oil, ensuring healthier meals. This innovation has simplified cooking and addressed concerns related to excessive oil consumption, making it a popular choice among health-conscious individuals. However, doubts linger about the safety and durability of non-stick tawas. Some worry that scratching the non-stick surface releases harmful chemicals into food, while others question the longevity of the coating.





Also Read: Know Your Tawas: 6 Different Varieties Every Kitchen Should Have





To dispel these concerns, nutritionist Amita Gadre explains how non-stick tawas work and debunks common myths surrounding them. Check out the enlightening video below.

Can You Use Non-Stick Tawas?

In a video, Amita Gadre explains that non-stick tawas typically feature a Teflon or PTFE coating. Describing Teflon, she clarifies that it's an inert coating that does not react with anything, preventing food from sticking to it. "Since Teflon doesn't react with anything in your body, there's no risk even if you accidentally ingest a piece of the coating from a scratched tawa," Gadre explains.





She further emphasizes that while minor scratches on the tawa's base won't harm you, using heavily scratched non-stick tawas can compromise their non-stick properties, affecting the cooking process, especially when attempting to use less oil or prevent sticking.





Several users raised questions in the comments section of Amita Gadre's video. One user inquired, "So, do microplastics that may leach into food from scratched nonstick cookware pose any harm to the human body?" Gadre responds, "Microplastics are ubiquitous, even in the air we breathe. If using a high-quality Teflon tawa helps reduce oil intake and saves time, it's a beneficial choice. Opting for a well-seasoned cast-iron tawa may save on excessive fat intake and time, but using a non-stick tawa for convenience isn't something to feel guilty about."





Another user questioned, "Why not opt for sustainability and use an iron tawa, which becomes non-stick after prolonged use? I hardly need any oil to cook on it." Gadre acknowledges the benefits: "Using an iron tawa is undoubtedly a sustainable option. However, if you prefer the convenience of a non-stick tawa to prepare wholesome home-cooked meals for yourself and your family, there's no need to feel guilty about it."





Also Read: Prepare Tawa Chana And Make Your Weekend Indulgence A Healthy One!





Do you use non-stick tawas at home? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!