When it comes to losing weight, each one of us has our ways to do it. Whether you do it through exercising, dieting or a combination of both, what matters is the end result. However, when you start on a weight loss journey, it can get overwhelming to choose from the hundreds of diets and what will suit your body the best. But in the last few years, one of the diets that have gained significant attention and given results is the keto diet. This low carb, high fat diet forces the body to burn fats for energy which may aid in weight loss. As this diet has caught the attention of many, we have also adapted numerous recipes in a keto way. So, if you are looking for another recipe to add to your list- today we bring you keto upma!





Upma is an extremely popular breakfast choice, and people of all ages love to have it. This dish is generally made out of sooji and then boiled with our choice of masalas. But if you think that the keto upma will be the same, then you are indeed in for a surprise as this keto recipe is made from cauliflower. Sounds interesting, right? So, let's dive right into the recipe of keto upma.

Here Is The Recipe Of Keto Upma | Keto Upma Recipe

First, cut some cauliflower and blend them in a grinder and form a coarse consistency. Then in a pan, add some oil, curry leaves, mustard seeds, green chillies and ginger. Mix these and then add the blended cauliflower, cook on low flame and throw in the spices. Mix and cook for additional five minutes. Serve it in a bowl and top it with some peanuts.

For the full recipe of keto upma, click here.





Make this yummy keto upma and let us know how you liked the dish



