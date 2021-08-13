Thanks to its ability to promote weight loss, many people are adopting the Ketogenic diet these days. This diet is high on fat and low in carbohydrates, and is considered to be the go-to diet for many to shed those extra kilos. But as tempting as it may sound, it is also considered one of the toughest diets to adapt to, given that you are allowed to consume only less than 50 grams of carbohydrates. This makes the body burn fat for energy, causing the liver to release Ketones and with this, the body enters a state called Ketosis.





(Also read : Keto Diet: Try This Keto Bread Recipe For A High-Fat Breakfast Meal (Recipe Video))





As fascinating as it sounds, this also means saying goodbye to a whole lot of desserts and other yummy goodies that are high on carbs. If you are planning to follow the Keto diet, click here to know a few facts about it.





However, if you are already on a Keto diet, we have some good news for you. We have a bunch of Keto-friendly snacks that will make you forget all the high-on-carb recipes that you loved previously.

Since it is monsoon, munching on samosas with tea is almost a tradition in most homes. But regular samosas are high on carbs and are not keto-friendly. This special recipe will allow you to binge on samosa with no guilt as it is made with almond flour. You can customize the filling with keto-friendly options like paneer or chicken.

Enjoy your favourite tea time snack, with a keto twist to it

This has to be a dish that features on most people's list of favorite snacks. While we are giving you the recipe to make some yummy chicken momos that are perfect for the keto diet, vegetarians can easily swap the protein with an item of their choice. Here the maida is replaced with cabbage leaves and steamed.

Another quick snack that can also double up as a meal, is this keto roll. Easy to make and just as tasty as your regular roll, here too the flour is replaced with blanched cabbage.

Enjoy the flavours of the regular roll in this ultra juicy and succulent version

Love tacos? Then this recipe is for you. This popular Mexican snack can easily be made keto-friendly by swapping the traditional taco shell with lettuce and dressing it with your choice of sauce. Voila, you have a yummy taco ready!

Just when we thought we could not love F.R.I.E.N.D.S star Courteney Cox any more, she won us over again with her special keto chips recipe. Made with almond flour and mozzarella, this dish will make you forget the good old potato chips.

Snack on these healthy keto chips

If you have a sweet tooth, this recipe is the one for you. Simple, light and oh-so-yummy, this is one snack-dessert that is perfect for a guilt-free experience. All you need is peanut butter, mascarpone cheese or cream cheese, eggs, heavy whipping cream, baking powder and sugar-free sweetener of your choice.

Craving some muffins? Try this keto-friendly recipe to satiate your love for chocolate, the healthy way. The recipe is rich in eggs and peanut butter, which are both high in protein.

Satiate your sweet cravings the keto way with this healthy muffin

(Also read : Keto Diet For Weight Loss: Here's How You Can Make Keto-Friendly Naan, Paratha And Uttapam At Home)





Well, next time you are craving a snack you know where to find some yummy recipes.