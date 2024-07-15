Fatty liver disease refers to an increased build-up of fat in the liver. While there can be several contributing factors, one simple and ignored risk factor could be your choice of beverages. Sugary drinks like soda, sports drinks, juices, sweet tea as well as alcohol can damage your liver and should be avoided or minimized. In a recent Instagram video, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a Harvard and Stanford-trained doctor, shares the top 3 beverages harming your liver which accelerate the progression of fatty liver into cirrhosis.





He writes in the caption, "As a liver specialist, I manage patients with fatty liver disease daily. Uncover the secrets to avoiding fatty liver and making smarter drink choices."

Here Are 3 Beverages You Must Avoid For Your Liver Health:

1. Sodas

Many people think choosing sodas over alcohol is a 'healthier' choice, however, regular consumption of these sugary soft drinks can be harmful to your liver. In the clip, Dr Sethi explains, "Sodas are loaded with added sugars and this can lead to increased insulin resistance leading to fatty liver." A 2021 study published in the journal Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology found that drinking one or more sugar-sweetened beverages daily for five to seven years can lead to fatty liver disease.

2. Alcohol

"Alcohol is a risk factor for fatty liver and can speed up the progression of fatty liver into cirrhosis," explains Dr Sethi. Alcohol-related liver disease (ARLD) refers to liver damage caused by excess alcohol intake. According to the National Health Service (NHS) UK, ARLD does not usually cause any symptoms until the liver has been severely damaged. When this happens, symptoms can include feeling sick, weight loss, loss of appetite, jaundice, swelling in the ankles and tummy, confusion or drowsiness, vomiting blood or passing blood in your stools.

3. Sports And Energy Drinks

"Sports and energy drinks are also high in sugar content which can cause worsening of the fatty liver," shares Dr Sethi, adding, that "a lot of youngsters are consuming it these days without being aware of the associated risks." Energy drinks offer no nutritional benefit and drinking too many of them can be harmful to your liver. The doctor advises choosing coffee instead.

