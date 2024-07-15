Monsoon season is all fun and exciting, but it comes at a cost - widespread infections. The reason for this is the high humidity, which creates the perfect environment for microorganisms to thrive. While it's impossible to stay indoors all the time, we can take steps to boost our immunity. Fortunately, there are several foods and beverages that we can rely on to strengthen our immunity during this time. Among the many options, drumstick soup is one that you should consider trying. Soups are always a delight to indulge in to get warmth and comfort. This one will also keep you fit so that you can enjoy the rains without any worries.

Why Is Drumstick Soup Good For Immunity?

Drumstick soup is packed with essential vitamins and nutrients, making it great for boosting immunity. It is particularly high in vitamin C, which means it can help fight infections like the common cold, cough, and flu. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), a 100 gm serving of drumsticks has about 141 mg of vitamin C. Moreover, drumsticks are also high in fibre and can contribute to better gut health during the monsoon.

What Is The Texture Of Drumstick Soup?

Drumstick soup offers quite a distinctive texture. While the soup is mainly smooth and creamy, you'll also find chunks of vegetables in it. This is because drumsticks and other ingredients like broccoli have a crunchy texture. Even after blending, there may still be some bits left in the puree. Overall, the soup has a creamy consistency with a slight crunch. It's both healthy and delicious, making it ideal to sip on a rainy day.

How To Make Drumstick Soup For Monsoon Immunity:

Drumstick soup is an easy-to-make recipe at home. The recipe was shared by chef Shruti Mahajan on her official Instagram page. To make drumstick soup, start by adding chopped drumsticks, onion, tomatoes, broccoli, garlic, and ginger to a pressure cooker along with water. Add salt, turmeric powder, and cumin seeds, and pressure cook for 5 to 6 whistles. Once done, release the pressure and let it cool down. Next, strain out the drumsticks and use a spoon to scoop out the flesh. Add it back to the mixture and bring it to a boil. Then, add a tempering of ghee, cumin, and curry leaves. That's it! Serve hot and enjoy your homemade drumstick soup!

Bonus Tip: You can also garnish your drumstick soup with different ingredients. Opt for ginger slivers, chopped spring onions, or fresh coriander (dhaniya) leaves. This will help enhance the flavour of your soup and make it even more delicious. Feel free to sprinkle it with some salt and black pepper.