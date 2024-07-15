Oil is used frequently in daily cooking in every household. Therefore, it is important to choose the right kind of oil that will not just make delicious food but will also be good for your health. According to the American Heart Association, one should choose nontropical vegetable oils to cook food. These oils are healthier than solid fats, such as butter, shortening, lard and stick margarine. Further, these are also healthier than tropical oils such as palm and coconut oil. Both solid fats and tropical oils have more saturated fat than nontropical liquid fats.





As for which oils you should choose, Dr Shriram Nene, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, recently shared five oils that are the best for heart health. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, he wrote in the caption, "Spilling the best cooking oils for a healthier you! Remember moderation is key!" Let's take a look.

Here Are 5 Best Cooking Oils According To Dr Shriram Nene:

1. Rice Bran Oil

Rice bran oil is extracted from the hard outer brown layer of rice called bran. It has a mild flavour and is suitable for high-temperature cooking methods like stir-frying and deep frying. Rice bran oil is a source of 'good fats'. According to WebMD, studies have shown that consuming these unsaturated fats can improve blood cholesterol levels, which can decrease your risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

2. Groundnut Oil

Groundnut oil is also called peanut oil. According to Healthline, peanut oil is a good source of vitamin E, an antioxidant that has many health benefits like protecting the body from free radical damage and reducing the risk of heart disease.

Also Read: US-Based Cardiac Surgeon Shares 4 Foods He "Absolutely" Avoids

3. Mustard Oil

Mustard oil is extracted from mustard seeds and has a pungent flavour and aroma. Mustard oil is used in cooking several Indian fried dishes such as fish, pakoras, bitter gourd, okra etc. According to Healthline, mustard oil is high in monounsaturated fatty acids, which have been linked to benefit heart health.

4. Olive Oil

Olive oil is obtained by pressing whole olives. This healthy fat is a major component of the Mediterranean diet. Consuming more than half a tablespoon of olive oil a day may lower heart disease risk, according to a 2020 study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Also Read: Boost Your Immunity With Tulsi! 5 Unique Ways To Add It To Your Monsoon Diet

5. Sesame Oil

Sesame oil is derived from sesame seeds. It is popularly used in Asian and Middle Eastern cuisines. According to Medical News Today, sesame oil contains antioxidants and other plant compounds that may benefit heart health, reduce arthritis symptoms, and aid gingivitis (a gum disease) treatment.







Which of these oils do you use? Share with us in the comments section.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.