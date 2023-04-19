Just when you think you have managed to beat the heat by switching on ACs and coolers, your skin starts acting up. Summer can be really harsh at times! With the soaring temperature and extreme sweat, oil glands in our skin (sebaceous glands) become hyperactive, further leading to skin troubles like pimples, acne, rashes, irritation and more. And in such a situation, proper skincare works as our first line of defence. While we agree, a good sunscreen lotion, aloe vera gel and face mist help you get instant relief, what you actually need is overall nourishment from within. That's where your diet plays a significant role - what you eat or drink can help turn a situation around completely. And guess what, you don't need to travel miles for those skin-friendly foods. Instead, simple ingredients from our fridge come to our rescue. Here we found a glass of cucumber lemonade for summer skincare that will nourish your skin from within.





Cucumber Lemonade Benefits: How Cucumber Lemonade Helps Boost Your Skin-Health:

A classic summer drink, cucumber lemonade helps give us instant relief during the summer season. It is soulful, cooling and hydrates us within seconds. Besides, it nourishes our skin too! How, you ask? Both cucumber and lemon are perfect summer fruits and are brimming with various health benefits. Let's elucidate further.

Cucumber for healthy skin: How cucumber helps aid skin health during the summers?

Cucumber is enriched with antioxidants, folic acid and vitamin C that help flush out toxins and promote blood flow in the cells. While antioxidants help reduce wrinkles, vitamin C aids the growth of new cells in the body. These factors further help make your skin healthier, youthful and nourished from within.

Lemon for healthy skin: How lemon helps aid skin health during the summers?

Besides being rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, lemon also contains alpha-hydroxy acids (AHA) that help exfoliate dead skin cells. This further promotes the growth of healthy cells and nourishes the skin from within.





Summer-Special Drink: How To Make Cucumber Lemonade At Home:

It is possibly one of the easiest drinks to make at home during the summer months. All you need to do is, mix crushed cucumber, lemon juice and sweetener and top it with chilled water or soda. You can also add some mint leaves and crushed ice before serving. Click here for the recipe.





While this remains the basic lemonade recipe, you can go as creative as you want with the ingredients. Some add roasted jeera powder and black salt, some like to throw in seasonal fruits like berries to make it exotic. Here we bring you one such cucumber lemonade recipe that is not only delicious but also works as a perfect summer elixir. Click here for the recipe.





Try this drink this summer and sail through the extreme season, seamlessly.