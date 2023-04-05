Summer season is finally here, and with it comes the urge to consume all things chilled and refreshing. Be it a delicious fruit salad or a yummy popsicle, there are so many summer special treats that the season would be incomplete without. Keeping oneself hydrated during the summer months is of special importance. This is because when the weather is hot, we tend to perspire more and thus lose more water content in the body. This can cause fatigue, loss of energy and other problems. Luckily, there are so many Indian drinks that can help us stay hydrated and energised in summer. These desi drinks have been part of our diets since times immemorial, but over time, we tend to neglect these and switch to fizzy sodas and aerated beverages.

Recently, nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram to share some of the best beverages for summer. These are commonly available Indian beverages that are consumed during the hot summer months and could play a vital role in keeping our body hydrated and energised. Luckily, these are from our very own desi kitchens and are completely natural. Take a look:





"As we welcome summers, let us refresh and replenish our body with some of the best summer beverages to beat the heat," she wrote in the caption of the Reels video post. These are summer beverages that can easily be made with household ingredients and do not require any fancy or tedious preparations.

Here Are The 5 Natural And Desi Summer Drinks That Will Hydrate And Energise You As Per Lovneet Batra:

1. Sattu Cooler

A popular superfood for weight loss, sattu is also an excellent addition to your summer drinks menu. Lovneet Batra revealed, "Sattu is high in iron, manganese, and magnesium and low in sodium, giving rapid energy as well as acting as a cooling agent." It is also light and easy to digest especially in the hot summer months. You can make a water-based cooler with it or have a milkshake with sattu added to it to hydrate yourself.





2. Buttermilk

A light and refreshing drink, buttermilk (or chaach) is popular all over the country. It comprises diluted yogurt with salt and spices, and sometimes even herbs like mint. If you suffer from uneasiness or prickly heat during summer, buttermilk is your best bet to hydrate and energise yourself. "It is full of electrolytes and is one of the best drinks to fight against the heat and loss of water from the body," said Batra.





3. Bael Sherbet

Bael or wood apple is an excellent fruit that can prevent dehydration, energise you and cool you down. "Bael juice is loaded with riboflavin, a B vitamin that plays a vital role in maintaining the body's energy supply during hot days," explained the nutritionist. It can also help facilitate smooth digestion and a healthy gut.





4. Cucumber Mint Juice

Whether for its cooling properties or for its ability to speed weight loss, cucumber is a summer must-have. The expert suggested that the combination of cucumber and mint could help reduce the chances of heat stroke and hydrate from within. Simply juice up the cucumber, add pureed mint to it and reap the benefits of it. Alternatively, you could also make a mocktail with these ingredients.





5. Coconut Water

Refreshing and low in calories, coconut water is the ultimate addition to your summer drinks menu. Coconut water is an excellent drink for hydration during summer and is touted to have a cooling effect on our body. "The basic ion composition of coconut can replenish the electrolyte of the human body excreted through sweat such as sodium, potassium, magnesium, and calcium," suggested Lovneet Batra.





