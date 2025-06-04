Mornings are meant to feel fresh and energized. But have you ever woken up with your stomach rumbling and a strange uneasiness in your body? That tight waistband, the sluggish start - all before you have even had your first sip of chai? If that sounds too familiar, you are definitely not alone. Morning bloating is more common than we think, especially in today's fast-paced lifestyles. It is one of those quiet discomforts many of us deal with but rarely talk about. It often creeps in due to late-night dinners, irregular eating habits, stress, or simply not moving enough.





The good news? Relief might be hiding in plain sight, right in your kitchen. An Indian household is packed with time-tested remedies passed down through generations. And one such gem that deserves your attention is clove water (or laung ka paani). Used in Ayurvedic traditions for centuries, this simple concoction has now made a comeback in modern wellness routines. Just two cloves steeped in warm water could be the gentle digestive reset your body needs to start the day feeling lighter and more balanced.





Clove Water: A Simple Sip With Serious Benefits

Clove (laung) has long been a staple in Indian kitchens and traditional medicine. Known for its bold aroma and warm, slightly sweet flavour, this tiny spice is packed with powerful compounds that:

Promote digestion by stimulating digestive enzymes

Reduce bloating and gas, especially when consumed on an empty stomach

Soothe gastric irritability and support overall gut health

According to a study published in the Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry, cloves are also effective in relieving symptoms of diarrhea and gastric discomfort.

Photo Credit: iStock

The Science Behind It: Eugenol Is The Star

Clove owes much of its digestive power to eugenol, a natural compound known for its anti-inflammatory, carminative (gas-relieving), and antimicrobial properties. Eugenol helps relax the smooth muscles of the digestive tract, easing gas and bloating while encouraging the release of digestive enzymes.





A 2019 study published in the Journal of Gastroenterology found that regular consumption of clove water can:

Reduce bloating and gas

Improve nutrient absorption

Stimulate digestive enzyme production

Alleviate symptoms of stomach ulcers

Why Drink It First Thing In The Morning?

Drinking clove water on an empty stomach acts like a gentle detox. It helps flush out toxins, stimulates digestion, and reduces that heavy, bloated feeling many people wake up with.





Nutritionist Mitali Shah explains, "During the night, our gut slows down. Drinking clove water in the morning wakes up the digestive system and helps reduce that feeling of puffiness or tightness in the abdomen."

How To Make Clove Water At Home?

Simple Recipe:

Boil 2 cloves in 1 cup of water for 5-7 minutes.

Let it cool slightly and drink warm, preferably on an empty stomach.

Alternative Method:

Soak 2 cloves in a glass of water overnight.

Drink it first thing in the morning.

Photo Credit: iStock

A Word Of Caution

While clove water is packed with health benefits, moderation is key. Overuse can irritate the stomach lining or lead to acidity, especially in sensitive individuals. It is always best to consult a healthcare expert to tailor the dosage to your needs, particularly if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or have existing digestive issues.

Final Thought: Small Sip, Big Difference

So, the next time you wake up feeling bloated, skip the antacid and try this simple clove water instead. It might just be the easiest, and most soothing, way to start your morning on a lighter, healthier note.