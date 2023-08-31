Lavish dinner with friends and family feels amazing. Right? But if you have to start your day early the next morning, the uncalled for discomfort could be off-putting. But there's nothing to do. You have to organise yourself and get back to work. Wait, this unwanted bloating and indigestion in the morning could be dealt with some basic changes in your morning ritual. Wonder what we are hinting at? Fret not, we have got you covered. In this article, we have curated a list of morning drinks that can help you kick-start the day and regulate a healthy gut. All you need to do is scan through your pantry and pick the right kind of ingredients to make these morning drinks. And guess what? Every ingredient we mention in this article is available right in your kitchen. Check them out!

Here are 5 Morning Drinks To Keep Indigestion And Bloating At Bay:

1. Jeera Water:

Enriched with antioxidants, jeera water helps you detox and flush out the toxins. Besides, it has carminative effects that help keep your gut cool and prevent bloating, acidity, and more. Learn how to make it here.

2. Pink Salt Water:

Give your morning a fresh start with this flavorful detox water made with pink salt, ginger, and honey. All you need to do is boil ginger in water, strain, add salt and some honey, and serve. People with blood sugar issues can avoid adding honey to their drinks. Click here for the recipe.

3. Haldi Tea:

Haldi (turmeric) has been a part of traditional medical practice since time immemorial. You can blend turmeric, ginger, black pepper, and some honey in warm water and take a sip. Find the recipe here.

4. Cucumber-Mint Water:

Prepare a bottle of detox water with cucumber, mint, and lemon and sip it throughout the day. While mint soothes the stomach, cucumber and lemon provide antioxidants to flush out the excess toxins stored in the body. Click here for the recipe.

5. Ginger Lemon Tea:

Tea is one of the most popular beverages in India for all the right reasons. Spiced with a hint of ginger, honey, and lemon, this drink has long been used to treat gut-related troubles, including acidity and indigestion. Click here for the recipe.

Choose one healthy drink from the list and give it a try for a hearty and healthy morning. But remember, have it in moderation, as excess of anything is not good for your health. Eat healthy and stay fit!