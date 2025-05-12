Managing blood pressure is essential to long-term cardiovascular health, and according to health and wellness expert Aakansha Gava, a consistent and mindful morning routine can make a notable difference. If you often find yourself struggling with symptoms like headaches, nausea, fatigue, or anxiety, Gava strongly encourages regular blood pressure monitoring, and a simple, nourishing morning routine can help keep those numbers in check. Here's a wellness-focused morning regimen recommended by Gava, rooted in natural foods and mindful habits to help regulate blood pressure.





Also Read: 5 Everyday Foods That May Help Manage High Blood Pressure

How To Start The Day To Manage Blood Pressure:

1. Start with 100ml of Coconut Water

Begin your day with a small glass (about 100ml) of fresh coconut water. Naturally rich in potassium, coconut water helps balance sodium levels in the body-one of the key players in blood pressure regulation. This mineral supports heart function and promotes smooth blood flow by relaxing blood vessels. It's a gentle and hydrating way to wake up your system.

Try Pumpkin Seed Water for a Magnesium Boost

For those looking for quicker results, Gava suggests soaking a tablespoon of pumpkin seeds in a glass of water overnight. In the morning, drink the infused water and chew the soaked seeds. Pumpkin seeds are rich in magnesium, a mineral known to relax blood vessels and support vascular health. This simple practice may help reduce systolic and diastolic blood pressure, especially when paired with other healthy habits.

Eat a Raw Garlic Clove

Yes, it might be pungent-but the benefits of consuming a raw garlic clove in the morning are hard to ignore. Garlic contains allicin, a compound with natural blood-thinning and vasodilatory properties. This means it helps relax your blood vessels and improve circulation, both of which are key for reducing high blood pressure. Crushing the clove slightly before consuming can help activate these beneficial compounds.





Swap Your Chai for Hibiscus Tea

For many, morning chai is non-negotiable. But if you're managing high blood pressure, it might be time to rethink that ritual. Gava recommends replacing regular caffeinated tea with hibiscus tea. This vibrant red brew is caffeine-free and loaded with anthocyanins and antioxidants that help relax the arteries and lower blood pressure. It's a soothing, heart-healthy alternative to start your day right.

Sleep on Your Left Side

While not a food tip, this subtle lifestyle adjustment deserves a spot in your morning wellness strategy. Sleeping on your left side helps reduce pressure on major veins, allowing better blood flow back to the heart and easing strain on the cardiovascular system. It's a small shift that can contribute to overall heart health.





Also Read: 8 Best Breakfast Options For A Hypertension Diet





A Final Note of Caution

This routine offers general advice and may not be suitable for everyone. Always consult with a healthcare professional before making any changes to your routine-especially if you have a medical condition. Listen to your body, and modify the suggestions as needed.





This holistic approach combines food wisdom with simple lifestyle changes to support heart health. With consistency, it can become a nourishing part of your everyday routine. Would you try this tomorrow morning?