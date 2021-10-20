High blood pressure (or hypertension) has become one of the most common lifestyle disorders affecting millions of people worldwide. In fact, according to a report by the Cardiological Society of India (CSI), one in every three Indians is suffering from hypertension and heart ailments. What's more worrisome is that high blood pressure doesn't have any definitive symptoms and you may not know of its existence until you start regular check-ups. Since there are no major symptoms, one must get it checked regularly. If your blood pressure levels are unchecked and high for a long period of time, it will cause the heart to pump harder, which will possibly lead to serious health problems such as heart attack, stroke, heart failure or even kidney failures.





It is no secret that the food we eat affects our health in multiple ways, maintaining blood pressure levels is one of them. You may not know, but your everyday food habits can make or break your chances of having a healthy blood pressure level. But what are the foods to consume? And are there any other diet tips that we should follow? Well if these are the question in your mind, you've come just to the right place. Because here is a list of 5 common foods that may help you maintain a healthy blood pressure level.





5 Food Items That May Help Manage Healthy Blood Pressure Level:

1. Beetroot:

The vibrant red vegetable is known for its many health benefits like being a great source of fiber, iron, and vitamin C amongst other nutrients. Another compound that beetroots are rich in is nitrates, which help relax blood vessels and improve blood flow. According to a 2021 Australian study, daily consumption of beetroot juice could have a long-term effect on blood pressure management. It states that 'Drinking a glass of beet juice can yield a five-point drop in blood pressure'.

Beetroot is also known to improve physical activity, and increasing physical activity is a tip that experts worldwide would offer to people suffering from High Blood pressure. Keep your body fit and moving to reduce the chance of increased hypertension.

2. Lemon water:

While many of us start our day with lemon water due to its many benefits, the vitamin C present in lemons is considered to make the blood vessels soft and flexible, further lowering blood pressure. Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Coach Shilpa Arora says "Lemon water contains vitamin C, which acts as an antioxidant, removing free radicals from the body. A glassful of lemon water every morning can help regulate blood pressure levels."

Along with increasing physical activity, it is important to make sure that you are losing some pounds. We've always known that heart functioning is adversely affected by the higher fat content of the body, so in order to have a healthy blood pressure level, it is necessary to lose weight and have a healthy heart.

3. Tomato:

Tomatoes are considered great for a heart-healthy diet. As per the USDA data, A 100-gm portion of tomatoes contains 237 mg of potassium, which helps in fighting the ill effects of sodium. Since people with high BP are advised to cut back on sodium, tomato's diuretic properties make you get rid of excess sodium through urine.

Another tip to keep in mind for a healthy Blood pressure level is to reduce the amount of sodium in your daily diet. The more sodium in your diet, the more your blood vessels will be under pressure and it is said that even the slightest decreases in the amount of salt you consume can have great effects if followed for a long run.

4. Bananas:

Bananas are often considered one of the best foods for a High Blood pressure diet as they are a rich source of potassium which helps lower blood pressure. One banana provides one percent of calcium, eight percent of magnesium, and 12 percent of potassium for your everyday needs. According to Parmeet Kaur, Dietitian, Narayana Hrudayalaya, "The hypertension diet should include more foods like bananas with high magnesium, potassium and fiber content in it."

Eating a healthy diet might be one of the most underrated tips for patients suffering from Blood pressure. It is important to realize how tiny steps like choosing a banana over packaged snack will help you in a much larger way in the longer run. Include more fruits and vegetables in your diet to maintain healthy blood pressure.

5. Watermelon:

Watermelon is a heart-health-promoting food loaded with fiber, lycopene, vitamin A and potassium. All these nutrients have blood-pressure-lowering effects. It is rich in beta-carotene, vitamin C, and is an antioxidant too. Since it is a good source of potassium, it helps keep blood pressure spikes under check. According to a study published in the American Journal of Hypertension, "Watermelon could significantly reduce blood pressure in overweight individuals both at rest and while under stress."

Managing Stress is another tip that people with high blood pressure are often given. It is believed that chronic stress may lead to high blood pressure. Include more hypertension-friendly foods in your diet to maintain stress like yogurt or fatty fish.

These are some of the common foods you may include in your diet to maintain blood pressure levels.