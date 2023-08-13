There is no doubt that soup is the ultimate comfort food as well as a fantastic appetiser. A nourishing bowl of soup is the perfect way to kick off a delightful dining experience. But it's not just about the flavours and satisfaction; we're all well aware that soups bring a range of health advantages too. Speaking of the several benefits of soups, nutritionist Lovneet Batra has generously shared the ingredients she uses to create a moong dal soup. This soup happens to be her trusted "go-to IMMUNITY soup to conquer the monsoon," making it clear that soups are not just delicious but also help boost our well-being.

Also Read: This Hearty Potato and Corn Soup Spells Monsoon In A Bowl (Recipe Inside)





Lovneet Batra's latest Instagram reel reveals the simple ingredients that go into making the special moong dal soup. All it takes is a small bowl of moong dal, a bit of ginger, some black pepper, a touch of turmeric, and a couple of cloves to conjure up this magical and nourishing dish. In her detailed caption, the nutritionist explained the various health benefits of the ingredients.

What Are The Ingredients Used To Make Moong Dal Soup:

1. Moong Beans:

Moong beans work their immune-boosting magic through antioxidants like flavonoids and phenolic compounds. These powerful substances neutralise harmful free radicals, which in turn reduces oxidative stress and supports our immune system.

2. Ginger:

Ginger has gingerols, paradols, sesquiterpenes, shogaols, and zingerone. These components are rich in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities, providing robust support to our immune health.

3. Black Pepper:

Black pepper contains piperine, notably its active compound. Piperine's anti-inflammatory properties contribute to maintaining a balanced immune response. Notably, piperine enhances curcumin absorption from turmeric by a remarkable 2000%.

4. Cloves:

The presence of eugenol in cloves is highly beneficial. This compound holds anti-inflammatory properties that assist in regulating immune responses.

5. Turmeric:

Turmeric, including its active component curcumin, boosts the effectiveness of specific immune cells like T cells, B cells, and macrophages. These cells have an important job in recognizing and battling against pathogens.

Also Read: 7 Immunity-Boosting Vegetarian Soups To Try This Monsoon





Take a look at Lovneet Batra's reel below:

We are sure that just like us, you must also want to whip up a similar soup in your kitchen. Don't worry, we got you covered. Click here and get another recipe for moong dal soup. Bon appetit!









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)