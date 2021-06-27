There is much to love about the monsoons. The lovely showers that work as the perfect excuse to munch on some pakoras and the lush greenery that follows the rain are all factors that make the season a much-loved one. However, along with the romance of the weather comes a slew of annoying flu symptoms and infections that can put a serious dampener on our plans. As we find ourselves in the midst of a pandemic, it is important -- now more than ever -- to build your immunity by eating the right kinds of food. And one of the best ways to ensure that you are beginning to eat right is by adding a soup to your daily menu.





Soups are simple to make, yummy to taste and add the perfect amount of warmth and comfort to your meals. In order to make your job simpler, we have curated a list of seven immunity-boosting soups that are vegetarian, delicious and can be made in a few simple steps.





1. Carrot Ginger Soup





This soup is bound to be a hit with the family thanks to the lovely, rich flavours of ginger and carrot. The soup combines the nutritious benefits of vegetable stock, carrot, ginger, and thyme. Ginger helps to aid digestion as well as reduces inflammation in the body. Carrot has a significant amount of dietary fibre which helps in maintaining good digestive health. It also contains immunity-boosting elements such as vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants such as potassium, phosphorous, among others.

Carrot soup can help boost immunity.

2. Pumpkin Soup





This classic soup is easy to make and is full of nutritious benefits. The creamy soup is rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, iron, and folate. These are all elements that help the immune system stay strong and is just what you need in the monsoon.





3. Mixed Vegetable Soup





This recipe is made for those looking to strengthen their immunity as it combines several yummy and healthy vegetables. Perfect for those with diabetes, this recipe uses vegetables such as carrots, French beans, tomatoes, and peas. Tomatoes are a good source of vitamin C, potassium, folate, and vitamin K, all of which promote immunity.





Make a hearty broth with mixed vegetables to boost immunity.

4. Moong Dal Kiwi Soup





If you love the sweetness of kiwi, this recipe is for you. The soup is a melange of flavours ranging from kiwi and coconut cream to moong dal. Kiwi is a great source of hydration and immunity-boosting nutrients such as vitamin C. It is also rich in antioxidants, which protect the body from disease and inflammation.





5. Rasam





This south Indian staple is the perfect soup for the monsoon. Made with toor dal, tomatoes, and a bunch of spices, you can combine it with rice, too, if you want to skip making an additional curry at home. Rasam is usually made with ample pepper, which is rich in vitamin B and calcium and helps to detoxify the body.





The humble South Indian Rasam is a soup which is a must-try!

6. Tomato Peppercorns Clear Soup





This is another simple and tasty soup that can be prepared easily at home. Tomatoes are rich in potassium, vitamins B and E which help boost immunity, while peppercorns help in regulating heart rate and high blood pressure.





7. Cream of Broccoli Mushroom Soup





This soup is just as tasty as it is healthy. The recipe combines the goodness of broccoli and mushroom to create a rich soup that is simply yummy. The recipe adds a hint of pepper and cream to elevate the flavours of the soup. Broccoli is a great source of fibre and protein. Additionally, it also contains iron, potassium, calcium, selenium, magnesium. Among vitamins, it contains vitamins A, C, E, K and folic acid. Mushroom, meanwhile, is rich in antioxidants.





Tell us which of these soups you are going to try out first.