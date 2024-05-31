No Tobacco Day 2024: Every year on May 31, the world observes No Tobacco Day. This initiative focuses on raising awareness about the harmful health effects of tobacco use and encouraging people to quit smoking. Each year, new strategies and solutions emerge to address this habit. Surprisingly, one of these solutions comes from our kitchens - food! Can you imagine overcoming your nicotine addiction with the help of food? If not, we are here to help.





We had an exclusive conversation with Dr Swati Gupta, Professor at the Department of Oral Medicine and Radiology, Subharti Dental College and Hospital, Meerut, to gain insights into which foods play a crucial role in managing and reducing tobacco cravings. "Tobacco contains around 5000-7000 chemicals, 50-60 of which are carcinogens, meaning they can cause cancer. Nicotine, a chemical found in tobacco, is highly addictive as it releases pleasure hormones like dopamine, acetylcholine, norepinephrine, and serotonin. Tobacco increases the risk of high blood pressure, stroke, memory loss, digestive problems, and more," she explained.

However, Dr Gupta adds that certain food choices along with lifestyle changes can help curb your tobacco cravings.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 7 Surprising Foods That Help You Kick Tobacco Cravings To The Curb:

According to Dr Swati Gupta, certain foods can help curb your tobacco cravings to some extent. Since the withdrawal symptoms are intense in the initial days of quitting smoking, certain foods can be used as substitutes for your cravings.

1. Peppermint

As per the expert, peppermint - also called pudina in Hindi - in the form of gums, candies, or toffee can help you counter tobacco withdrawal. In fact, aromatherapy with peppermint is also quite an effective alternative. Peppermint in general can help increase the dopamine levels of the brain without the need to consume tobacco.

2. Fruits And Vegetables

When you smoke cigarettes, the body's absorption of vitamin D and calcium reduces while the need for vitamin C increases. Fresh produce, as per Dr. Gupta, in the form of fruits and vegetables is packed with micronutrients and antioxidants that can help you stay hydrated and also deal with your tobacco cravings. "Incorporate fruits like muskmelon, watermelon, berries, oranges, etc. which will keep you nourished and curb your nicotine cravings. But avoid fatty foods," she added.

3. Water

It is essential to drink water not just to keep yourself hydrated but also to deal with your cravings. Dr Gupta says, "It is well documented that drinking water is one of the essential parts of the 4Ds to handle cravings of tobacco addiction - 4Ds: delay, distract, drink water, deep breaths." So whenever you have a tobacco craving next, distract yourself with a glass of water. "But please avoid alcohol and caffeinated drinks as they can increase your tobacco cravings."

4. Vegetable and Spice Sticks

"We use these as a part of behavioural therapy," said Dr Gupta. If you feel like you don't have enough willpower to stop your tobacco craving, then look for alternatives. Dr Gupta suggests consuming sticks of carrots, celery, cinnamon sticks, and even nuts to reverse the harmful effects of tobacco. These foods are also rich in micronutrients and antioxidants that nourish your body.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Milk

It may sound unusual, but consuming milk and other dairy products can actually make cigarettes taste worse. According to Dr Gupta, drinking milk or eating yogurt could be helpful when dealing with cravings or trying to cut down on smoking. This advice is supported by a 2007 research study involving 209 cigarette smokers.

6. Gum and Mints

"Whenever you have a cigarette craving, have a gum or a mint," said Dr Gupta. Both gum and mints last for a long time, so you can pop one in your mouth and keep chewing or sucking until your craving subsides. "It takes 90 seconds to manage your cravings, so keep it handy at all times," she adds.

7. Fresh Lime Juice

If you are looking for an alternative to market-sold nicotine gums, then switch to fresh lime juice. As mentioned above, your body craves vitamin C after you smoke. Dr Gupta suggests consuming fresh lime juice. "Limes also have antibacterial properties. So it can help restore your immune system if you smoke."

Photo Credit: iStock

Are Foods Enough To Curb Your Tobacco Cravings?

"No!" said Dr Gupta. When it comes to controlling your smoking and tobacco cravings, your lifestyle also plays a great role. The food can be a catalyst to your journey but not your ending point. "The first two days when you stop smoking, it is relatively easier to curb your craving. But on the third day, it accelerates." On the third day, Dr Swati suggests avoiding going to places where you think you can smoke. "But even if the craving doesn't subside, opt for these food alternatives."





Aside from this, Dr Gupta also suggests maintaining a healthy lifestyle. "Make sure to do at least 30 minutes of exercise every day, in the morning or evening. Hydrate yourself. Use healthy food substitutes for chewing instead of banking on nicotine replacement therapy."