Creamy ras malai, melt-in-mouth ladoos, or fluffy cakes, just reading about them made you salivate, right? When it comes to sugar, we find ourselves in a tough position to say no to. But this has a scientific reason behind it. Carbohydrates stimulate the release of the feel-good brain chemical called serotonin, and sugar belongs to this category. This is why we find it hard to resist it. But carbs can be consumed in other forms too, like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, etc. We know it is hard to make yourself leave a piece of tasty Sandesh for a piece of fruit. However, in the long run, sugar can have adverse effects on your body.





In fact, did you know that according to a research study published in the Journal of Nutritional Neuroscience, sugar addiction, withdrawal and cravings are similar to that of drugs of abuse? If you are someone who is looking for ways to immediately stop your sugar cravings, then this article is for you. Read these 5 easy-to-follow steps when you crave sugar next time.

Drinking water can curb your sugar cravings.

5 Easy To Follow Tips To Stop Yourself Immediately When You Crave Sugar

1. Drink Water

When you crave sugar, chug down a tall glass of water. Often, we can mistake thirst for hunger or sugar cravings. Drinking water can help you curb your sugar cravings and keep yourself hydrated. Drinking water can also distract your mind from the craving itself.

2. Chew Gum

Keep a pack of sugar-free gums handy when you crave something sweet. Chewing gum can help satisfy your craving for sweets without consuming actual sugar. Opt for fun flavours that you like to trick your brain into thinking you are actually having something.

3. Eat a Healthy Snack

Instead of opting for sugary treats, opt for healthier snack options that are nutritious and also satisfy your sweet cravings. For this, you also need to keep a fruit or two handy. For example, the next time you want chocolate, cut yourself a slice of apple or eat a handful of berries. These fruits don't just contain natural sugars but also provide you with nutrition and fibre.

Pick a healthy snack to satiate your sugar cravings.

4. Engage In Exercising

The next time you crave something sweet, engage in a physical activity. Take a walk, practice deep breathing exercises, or do a quick workout. Physical activity can help reduce your sugar cravings by releasing endorphins or feel-good hormones. These won't just improve your mood but also curb your sugar cravings.

5. Practice Mindfulness

Take a moment to pause and tune into your body and emotions. When you crave sugar, ask yourself if you are hungry or if there's some other reason for your craving like boredom or stress. Practising mindfulness can help you become more in tune with your body and make conscious choices about what you consume.





Can you suggest any other steps to follow when you crave sugar? Let us know in the comments below!