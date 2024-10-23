Living with diabetes can be quite challenging. You may worry about taking your medicines on time, monitoring your blood sugar levels, and ensuring you're eating the right kinds of foods. Some foods may not be suitable for you, as they can cause a sudden spike in your blood sugar levels. These include high-carb foods and drinks, processed meats, fried foods, and the most deadly of them all - sugar. While eliminating these foods from your diet is helpful, some people still struggle to manage diabetes. So, where are you going wrong? Are you missing something? Well, it's not just the type of food you eat, but also how you eat it, along with other lifestyle factors. If you're unable to manage diabetes, here is where you may be going wrong, as shared by nutritionist Shweta J Panchal.

5 Factors Other Than Sugar That Make Diabetes Difficult To Control:

1. You have replaced sugar with jaggery or honey

Sugar is a big no-no in a diabetes diet. It's something that you should consume only in moderation, and even then, only occasionally. But replacing sugar with jaggery or honey won't help. Let's not forget that jaggery and honey also contain sugar, and consuming them in excess can make it difficult to manage diabetes. According to Shweta, one should practice portion control while having both of them.

2. You are eating a lot of simple carbohydrates

You should also avoid consuming a lot of simple carbohydrates. This is because simple carbs are digested quickly, and can cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels. The nutritionist suggests enriching your diet with a balance of simple and complex carbohydrates. Complex carbs take longer to digest and will help keep your blood sugar in check. So, ensure to include oats, quinoa, or brown rice in your diet.

3. Your meals do not have enough protein

The amount of protein you consume also plays a huge role in managing diabetes. If you eat only roti and sabzi in your meals, then it's time to change that. Protein breaks down into glucose slowly, thus ensuring your blood sugar levels don't fluctuate. Shweta says, "It is important to have protein in all your meals throughout the day."

4. You do not start your meal with fibre

According to the nutritionist, you should always start your meal with a source of fibre. Opt for a delicious salad or a hearty soup. This works in your favour, as fibre helps in blood sugar control. When you eat something after consuming a fibre-rich food, your sugar will be in control. On the other hand, skipping fibre can cause a rapid spike and fall in your blood sugar levels.

5. You are not physically active

Another reason you may be unable to manage diabetes is because you're physically inactive. You may be following all the dietary guidelines, but you're not physically active. This can make it difficult for your body to manage blood sugar levels and could be why your sugar is high. Shweta states, "Make sure to incorporate some sort of physical activity into your daily routine, as this will help improve insulin sensitivity."

Now that you know sugar is not the only culprit behind diabetes, we hope you'll be able to manage it more effectively.