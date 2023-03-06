If you suffer from insulin resistance, it means that your body is not responding to this crucial hormone properly. This implies that glucose is not entering our cells as usual, leading to an increase in blood sugar levels, among other complications. Research has shown that this can put you at risk of Type 2 diabetes. In the long term, insulin resistance may also lead to heart disease, PCOS and obesity. To avoid these problems, one needs to improve insulin sensitivity. One can simply begin by making conscious choices regarding one's daily diet. In a recent post on Instagram, nutritionist Shikha Gupta recommended 6 snacks that can help those with insulin resistance. Find out what they are below:

Here Are 6 Nutritionist-Approved Snacks To Combat Insulin Resistance:

1. Coconut Chunks

Coconut chunks have a low glycaemic index (GI). Studies have shown that such foods can help reverse insulin resistance. Coconut is also rich in fibre while being low in carbohydrates. They are also a good source of natural, good saturated fats. This means that consuming coconut chunks can help in the regulation of blood sugar levels. Coconut chunks can easily be eaten plain. But you can also incorporate them into a wide variety of dishes and curries. You can also opt for coconut-based alternatives to other ingredients in the form of coconut milk and coconut oil.

2. Sprouted Beans

Consuming sprouts can help improve your insulin sensitivity. Photo Credit: iStock

The process of sprouting itself increases the nutrients and decreases the starch present in the beans otherwise. It also enhances the protein content and antioxidant properties of the beans. Sprouts are a true superfood and have wide-ranging health benefits, including the improvement of insulin resistance. You can make a quick sprout salad and keep it handy when you are craving something between meals.

3. Yoghurt with Flax Seeds

Unflavoured yoghurt or dahi can work wonders for your system. Research has shown that this milk product can help those with insulin resistance, as probiotic yoghurt has been associated with lowered blood glucose. Combining it with nutrient-rich flaxseeds is a great idea as these seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and compounds that can help improve insulin sensitivity.

4. Chia seed Pudding

Like flax seeds, chia seeds are also loaded with nutrients that can improve the body's insulin response. They contain high amounts of fibre and antioxidants. They can be consumed in the form of pudding, provided you don't add sugar. Note that even artificial sweeteners may have a negative effect on your blood sugar levels.

5. Avocado Mash With Carrots

Avocado is often recommended to those with insulin resistance. Photo Credit: iStock

Avocados contain healthy unsaturated fats and high amounts of fibre. As explained earlier, this can greatly help combat insulin resistance. Carrots have a low glycemic index and are a type of non-starchy vegetable. This also makes them ideal for those with blood sugar problems.

6. Rice Crackers with Almond Butter

In the caption, the nutritionist has explained that rice crackers have a high GI, but they can be consumed in limited quantities, provided that you combine them with foods containing healthy fats. This will prevent blood glucose levels from spiking.



In essence, the nutritionist has provided us with a starting point in the fight against insulin resistance. The ingredients of these snacks can be combined in many other ways too, and we can still reap their benefits. Ensure that you include them regularly in your diet to keep diabetes and other issues at bay!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.