Digestive discomfort is something many people quietly struggle with, especially in the early hours of the day. Waking up with bloating, gas or a heavy feeling in the stomach can affect energy levels right from the start. While social media is full of complex gut health routines and supplements, simple food habits often work best. A nutritionist has now shared an easy morning ritual that uses just three everyday ingredients found in most kitchens. Nutritionist Neha Sahaya recently took to her Instagram to explain how combining a banana with lemon and salt can gently support digestion. The idea is simple, affordable and easy to follow.

Nutritionist Shares How Banana With Lemon And Salt Can Support Gut Health

According to Neha Sahaya, this three-ingredient mix works as a mild gut reset when consumed first thing in the morning. Instead of stressing the stomach, it helps wake up the digestive system slowly and naturally. The combination uses familiar foods that the gut already recognises, making it easier to digest and absorb.

Ingredients Needed For Banana Lemon Salt Gut Reset

This morning habit requires just three easy ingredients:

One slightly firm banana

Freshly squeezed lemon juice

A small pinch of rock salt

These basic additions come together to create a drink or mix that is gentle yet effective for gut health.

Health Benefits Of Banana Lemon And Rock Salt For Digestion

Neha Sahaya explains that starting the day with this mix may help the body in several ways:

Reduce bloating that builds up overnight

Ease flatulence and trapped gas

Support healthy gut bacteria

Improve digestion and bowel movement

Over time, this routine may help the digestive system feel lighter and more settled through the day.

Why Banana, Lemon, And Rock Salt Support Gut Health

Banana is rich in prebiotic fibre, which feeds beneficial gut bacteria and supports smoother bowel movements. Neha suggests choosing a slightly firm banana instead of an overripe one, as it is easier to digest and less likely to cause heaviness.





Lemon helps stimulate digestive juices and supports the stomach in breaking down food more efficiently. It may also reduce the sluggish, heavy feeling many people experience in the mornings.





Rock salt, when used sparingly, supports stomach acid production and may help relieve gas and bloating. It also adds essential minerals that aid digestion.

Check out the full video below:

Best Time To Consume Banana With Lemon And Salt

This combination works best when taken first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. Consuming it early allows the digestive system to respond naturally before other foods are introduced.

Things To Keep In Mind Before Trying This Gut Reset

Neha Sahaya recommends sticking to a firm banana for better digestion. If needed, she also suggests pairing the banana with a few soaked almonds to help balance its natural sugar and keep energy levels steady.





Sometimes, small and simple food choices can make a meaningful difference to how your gut feels every day.