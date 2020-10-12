World Arthritis Day 2020: 5 Foods That May Help Manage Joint Pain

Aanchal Mathur | Updated: October 12, 2020 13:48 IST
One of the most common health conditions that come with age is perhaps arthritis (or joint pain). Arthritis is one of the conditions of joint pain, where there is an inflammation in the joints that affects one or multiple joints. Most common in adults above the age of 60-65 years, joint pain cases are attributed to weak bones, excessive weight, lack of nutrients, an injury or wrong posture. While the pain in arthritis is gruesome, it can get worse during the winter season. The cold only adds up to swelling and stiffness of the joints.
While there is no permanent cure for the condition, many health experts suggest certain tweak in the diet, which may help to manage the condition. Besides regular exercise, certain prescribed medications and physiotherapy, our diet plays a major role in managing joint pain due to arthritis. “Certain foods have been discovered to battle the inflammation, strengthen the bones and lift up the immune system. Incorporating these foods in your balanced diet may help ease the symptoms of your arthritis”, says Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, a Fitness & Nutritional Scientist.
As per Dorling Kindersley's 'Healing Foods', fruits are loaded with antioxidants that suppress inflammation and help the body get rid of cell-damaging free radicals. Apples, apricots and berries are certain fruits that can bring relief to your joints. Here is how you can include these fruits in your diet:
Packed with polyphenols and antioxidants, green tea is believed to lessen the inflammation besides slowing down the cartilage destruction. Simply add a green tea bag in a cup of warm water and stir. You can add cinnamon, honey and lemon for more flavour.
Yogurt comes with cooling and anti-inflammatory properties. It is also an excellent source of calcium that makes our bone healthier and stronger. One can simply eat a bowlful in lunch or prepare these yummy dishes too:
Oatmeal, Yogurt and Fruit Breakfast Medley
Rich in vitamin C, K, protein and calcium, broccoli comes with compound called the Sulforaphane, which could help anticipate or moderate the progression of osteoarthritis according to many researched. Here are two healthy and yummy broccoli recipes you can try:
Dr. Bhargava adds that specific kind of fish such as tuna, salmon, herring and mackerel are packed with inflammation-fighting omega-3 fatty acids and are highly recommended for rheumatoid arthritis. Here are two fish recipes you can try:
Hot Tuna Sandwich
While these foods are natural and suggested to manage joint pains, it is advised to consult an expert before adding it to your regular diet.
Disclaimer
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
