Who doesn't want their hair to look like it just got a fresh blowout? While some are naturally blessed with strong and luscious locks, others are constantly searching for remedies to achieve them. Sure, hair care products can help, but it's equally important to pay attention to your diet. To achieve healthy hair, your diet must be rich in essential vitamins and minerals, and nuts are an excellent source of these nutrients. Recently, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain took to her Instagram page to share three of the best nuts that can transform your hair. Read on to find out.

Also Read: Hair Care Tips: 8 Healthy Nutrients To Add To Your Diet For Healthy Hair - Expert Recommends

Photo Credit: Pexels

Here Are 3 Nuts You Can Consume For Healthy Hair, As Per The Nutritionist:

1. Brazil Nuts

Brazil nuts are a nutritional powerhouse. They are especially great for your hair because they are rich in selenium. Jain explains that this mineral is essential for boosting overall hair health. Regular consumption can improve the quality of your hair from the roots to the tips. So, make sure to add them to your diet.

2. Cashew Nuts

The nutritionist also suggests incorporating cashew nuts into your daily diet. Cashew nuts are abundant in healthy fats like monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, making them excellent for hair. According to the nutritionist, healthy fats help retain the natural oil in your hair, therefore improving its texture and appearance.

3. Almonds

Having a handful of almonds every day can work wonders for your hair. What makes them so great? Well, it's the presence of biotin, protein, and vitamin E. All of these nutrients are great for hair growth and can help you achieve shiny, luscious hair. It's best to soak them overnight and consume them first thing in the morning.

What Foods Can Cause Damage To Your Hair And Should Be Avoided?

While these nuts can give you the hair of your dreams, there are certain foods that can completely damage your hair, making it dry, frizzy, and prone to hair loss. Check them out below:

1. Refined Sugar

Refined sugar is the worst thing we can consume. Not only does it cause several health issues, but it can also damage our hair. This is because sugar consumption leads to poor blood circulation, impacting its flow to the hair and disrupting nutrient absorption.

2. Processed Food

If you want healthy hair, you should also avoid indulging in processed food. The trans fat present in them can damage your hair follicles, making them weak. When this happens, it directly impacts the production of melanin - a pigment essential for healthy and luscious hair.

Also Read: Say Goodbye To Hair Fall: Harness The Benefits Of Cinnamon For Healthy Hair

3. Raw Egg Whites

Yes, raw egg whites can also be bad for your hair! Wondering why? It's because raw eggs can cause biotin deficiency, a vitamin that assists in the production of keratin. So, while eggs are an excellent addition to your diet, make sure you're not consuming raw egg whites.





Now that you know what to eat and what to avoid, modify your diet accordingly and take a step closer to achieving healthy hair.