Weather is on a transition mode right now. The cold winter season has officially come to an end, making way for long summer days. While the nature is at its best phase during this time of the year, it also brings along several skin and hair-related issues. Season change often makes our hair dry and undernourished, leading to excessive hair fall. During this time of the year, you might notice some more strands in your brush after combing or clogged shower drain. This is why experts suggest taking extra care of your hair during the change of season. While you might find multiple advises on the internet on what to apply to get strong and nourished hair, we believe, it all starts with a healthy diet. That's right. A balanced diet, with every essential nutrient in it, helps strengthen overall health and nourish us (and our hair) from within. It seems celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra also has the same opinion.





Eating a balanced diet is important for your overall health and well-being. Photo Credit: iStock

Lovneet Batra recently took to her Instagram to speak at length about how to take care of our hair. And she began by saying, "A healthy diet and proper care can keep your mane a head above the rest." Alongside, she also listed the essential nutrients (and their food sources) that can help boost healthy and nourished hair. Let's take a look.

Here Are 8 Essential Nutrients To Add To Your Hair Care Diet:

1. Vitamin A:

It helps our hair to stay moisturized. Vitamin A also helps in hair growth. Foods that are rich in vitamin A include sweet potato, pumpkin etc.

2. B-Vitamins:

B-vitamins help carry oxygen and nutrients to your scalp, aiding hair growth. Some of the most common food ingredients rich in B-vitamins are whole grains, banana, legumes etc.





Vitamin B can be found in a number of food sources.

3. Vitamin C:

It is needed to make collagen and helps prevent hair from ageing. The best instance of vitamin C rich food is citrus fruits.

4. Vitamin E:

Vitamin E helps prevent oxidative stress and boost hair growth. Foods like almonds, spinach, pumpkin etc are rich in vitamin E.





Almonds are known to be helpful for hair maintenance. Photo: iStock

5. Iron:

Did you know, deficiency of iron is a major cause of hair loss? This is why nutritionist Lovneet Batra suggests loading up on iron-rich foods like beans, peas and legumes for a good hair health.

6. Zinc:

Including zin-rich foods in your diet can help reduce dandruff and boost hair growth. Some of the most popular zinc-rich foods are legumes, nuts and seeds.

7. Protein:

Include a good amount of protein in your diet for healthy hair growth. Some of the best and most easily available protein-rich foods are legumes, dairy products and eggs.





Protein is one of the building blocks of the body. Photo: iStock

8. Biotin:

Biotin has been linked to keratin production and improving dandruff condition. Some of the most common biotin-rich foods are egg yolks, sweet potatoes and mushrooms.





Besides, Lovneet Batra also advises to get into the root cause of the problem. According to her, "When it comes to hair care it's not only about nutritional deficiency or nutrient intake but also to understand the root of the problems (hormonal changes, genes, stress, medical condition)". Finally, she suggests proper diagnosis of hair-related problem and its treatment at the earliest to enjoy a strong and healthy hair.





Now that you have gone through the expert advice, we suggest, follow these tips and keep your hair healthy.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.