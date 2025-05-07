Who knew that the humble bhindi, often overlooked for its slimy texture, held such surprising secrets? When soaked in water overnight, this everyday vegetable transforms into a nourishing wellness drink that may support everything from digestive health to glowing skin. Okra water is not just another fleeting health fad. It is, in fact, a time-tested remedy, backed by both traditional wisdom and growing scientific research. Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta explains, "Today, okra water is assuming the status of a super drink. It has been in use for centuries. But with recent scientific studies supporting its health benefits, it is fast becoming popular."





So, if you are looking to elevate your morning ritual with something simple, natural, and deeply nourishing, okra water might just be the wellness boost your existing regimen needs.

What Is Okra Water?

Okra water is pretty much what it sounds like. You need to slice up a few okra pods, soak them in water overnight and drink the slimy and tasteless liquid the next morning. Although the drink may not appear glamorous, it compensates with its rich nutrients and potential health benefits.

Okra Water Health Benefits: 6 Reasons To Add It To Your Morning Ritual

Okra is a powerhouse of nutrients, offering a pool of health benefits. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, it is "a rich source of many nutrients, including fibre, vitamin B6, and folate". All these factors make the humble drink a true gem for your good health.

1. Okra water for hydration:

Okra is rich in minerals like magnesium and potassium, which are essential for balancing electrolytes in the body. Adding okra water to your morning routine can provide a refreshing hydration boost, setting a healthy tone for the day.

2. Okra water for weight loss:

The fibre in okra helps curb appetite, while vitamin C works to flush out toxins. Together, these factors boost metabolism, accelerating the fat-burning process. Additionally, okra is incredibly low in calories, with less than 33 calories per 100 grams, according to USDA data.

3. Okra water for women's health:

Okra is an excellent source of folate, which plays a crucial role in hormonal regulation, particularly for women. For those who may not know, folate is vital in preventing neural tube defects during the early stages of pregnancy.

4. Okra for blood sugar regulation:

One of the remarkable qualities of okra is its very low glycaemic index (GI). This helps maintain stable blood sugar levels by releasing sugar gradually into the bloodstream. The American Diabetes Association also recognises non-starchy vegetables like okra as safe and beneficial for individuals with diabetes.

5. Okra water for reducing inflammation:

Okra is packed with flavonoids and antioxidants, which are great for reducing inflammation and oxidative stress in the body. This powerful combination not only strengthens your immune system but also improves blood and oxygen flow to skin cells, resulting in healthier, more radiant skin.

6. Okra water for heart health:

Okra is a nutritional powerhouse, boasting soluble fibre, antioxidants like polyphenols, and vitamins A and C. These components work together to lower cholesterol, prevent blood clots, and shield against oxidative damage, all of which contribute to better heart health.





Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Okra Water?

Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta shares a quick recipe to prepare okra water the right way.





Step 1. Slit 5 okra pods and soak in 2 glasses of water.

Step 2. Keep it overnight.

Step 3. The next morning, squeeze these soaked pods and mix the slime in water.

Step 4. Drink the water.





Can You Drink Okra Water Every Day?

Rupali Datta states that okra water can easily be a part of your daily morning ritual. To get the best result, the expert suggests having it empty stomach. "It is found to be the most effective and safe when had like this," she adds.

The Takeaway:

Okra water totally lives up to the hype, courtesy of the amazing benefits of this nutrient-packed vegetable. Adding it to your daily diet can give your mornings a healthy boost. However, it is wise to consult an expert if you are allergic to okra or have irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), as the fructan in okra might worsen your symptoms. Choose your diet mindfully to fully enjoy the benefits of okra water.