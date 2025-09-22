When it comes to boosting your immunity, two citrus superheroes often come to mind - oranges and lemons. Both are rich in vitamin C and easily available everywhere. Their juices, in particular, are popular among many, as they can easily be made at home and even ordered from an online food delivery application. While both are healthy, many often find themselves confused about whether to pick orange juice or lemon juice to boost their immunity. Do you also find yourself in a similar dilemma? Not anymore! Below, we'll compare the citrus juices on different factors and see which one reigns supreme when it comes to boosting immunity.

Here Are 4 Factors To Consider When Deciding Between Orange Juice And Lemon Juice:

1. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a key player in keeping your immune system strong. Both oranges and lemons are excellent sources, but the amount differs:

Orange juice: According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), a single glass (about 240 ml) contains roughly 90 mg of vitamin C, enough to meet the daily requirement for most adults.

Verdict: Orange juice has more vitamin C per serving.

2. Antioxidants & Immunity

Orange juice: Oranges are rich in flavonoids, antioxidants that fight free radicals and reduce inflammation, thereby protecting your body from damage and boosting your immune system.

Both juices help your body combat infections and inflammation, but oranges offer a more comprehensive antioxidant profile.

3. Digestive Benefits

Lemon juice: Often hailed as a detox drink, it helps stimulate digestion, flush out toxins, and maintain gut health, an important part of immune function. Its natural acidity can also help support liver function.

Verdict: Lemon juice may edge out for digestive support, while orange juice focuses more on direct immunity.

4. Sugar Content & Daily Intake

Orange juice: Orange juice naturally contains more sugar (about 21 g per 240 ml), which can spike energy but may not be ideal for everyone, especially those monitoring their sugar intake.

Lemon juice: Lemon juice is very low in sugar and can be diluted with water to make a refreshing, low-calorie immune booster. This makes lemon juice a great option for those looking for a lighter way to support their immunity.

Can You Drink Orange Juice Daily?

Yes, you can drink orange juice daily, but it's essential to consume it in moderation (about 1-2 glasses) due to its natural sugar content and potential impact on calorie intake.

Can You Drink Lemon Juice Daily?

You can drink lemon juice daily, often diluted with water. It's generally low in calories and sugar, making it a refreshing and potentially beneficial addition to your daily routine.

What Are The Signs Of Low Immunity?

Some common signs of low immunity include:

Frequent illnesses or infections

Fatigue or weakness

Recurring colds or flu

Slow healing of wounds

Digestive issues

Frequent allergies or sensitivities

Bottom Line

Whether you squeeze it at home or order it via an online food delivery app, both orange and lemon juice can boost your immunity. Choose orange juice for a vitamin C boost and antioxidants, or opt for lemon juice for digestive support and a low-sugar kick.

