These days, there is a growing conversation around getting back to our roots when it comes to food. From regional produce to traditional recipes, foods that were once a regular part of our diets are finding their way back into conversations around healthy eating. Actor Pankaj Tripathi also discussed the same subject, highlighting why we should pay attention to what our ancestors ate.





In a recent video shared by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Instagram, the actor spoke about traditional food practices and the importance of reconnecting with our regional culinary heritage.





The video is part of FSSAI's #EatRightIndia movement, which is creating awareness around healthier everyday eating habits.

Answering the question, “What happened to the way we used to eat?”, Pankaj touched upon the eating habits passed down through generations. “Paramparik hamare khaane hai jo bohot sahi hai. Hamare purvajo ne bohot design karke banaya hai (Our traditional foods are very good. Our ancestors thoughtfully designed and developed them),” he said. He urged people to research more or ask around to learn what their grandparents grew up eating and understand how our food habits have changed over the years.





Also Read: How To Keep Wooden Spoons And Spatulas Clean And Long-Lasting





“Bas usiko yaad karna hai ki hamare baap-dada kya khaate aaye hain. Hamare khaane mein kya badla hai ye kuch saalon mein. Hum hamari dadi-nani se pooch lein (We can ask our grandmothers how our food habits have changed over the years),” he added.





He also said that we have gradually stopped consuming millets, saying, “Mota anaaj toh khana hi chhod diye humne”.





Also Read: Video: Indian Creator Shows The Reality Of Making Parathas In America





He also said every part of the country has its own traditional foods worth rediscovering. “Chahe koi kisi bhi state ka ho, UP ka, Maharashtra ka, Gujarat ka, har pradesh ka apna jo khaana hai vo bohot healthy hai,” he said (Whether you are from UP, Maharashtra, Gujarat or any other state, every region has its own healthy traditional food).





In conclusion, he connected what we eat with our bodies and our thoughts. “Hum jo khaaenge na vahi hamara shareer banega aur hum jo sochenge na, vahi hamara vyaktitva banega” (What we eat shapes our body, and what we think shapes our personality). “Toh bhojan pe aur vichaaron pe nazar rakhiye,” he added, telling people to be mindful of both their food choices and their thoughts. Maybe it is time we take a little inspiration from our ancestors and rediscover their food habits.