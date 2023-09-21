We have a more complex relationship with food in today's fast-paced environment. To fulfill our cravings during hectic work days, we often reach out for unhealthy snacks which may cause harm to our body. Our diets frequently include a trio of flavor enhancers - salt, sugar, and fat. However, the effect these components have on our health necessitates a reassessment of our relationship with them. In this article, we'll examine the psychology and science of salt, sugar, and fat in order to learn how to develop a better, more reflective relationship with the food we eat.

Here Are Ways To Redefine Your Relationship With Salt, Sugar And Fat:

1. Recognising the Offender

Fat, salt, and sugar are not always bad things. They are essential to our diets, but when consumed in excess, they can be detrimental. Salt, frequently included in processed meals, has been linked to cardiovascular issues and hypertension. Sugar is a major cause of obesity and diabetes and is frequently disguised in sugary drinks and snacks. The world of fats is complicated since both trans and saturated fats have been linked to problems with weight gain and the heart.

2. The Psychology of Cravings

Understanding our cravings for these ingredients is a fundamental step in redefining our relationship with food. Evolution has hardwired our brains to seek out salt, sugar, and fat due to their historical significance as rich sources of energy and vital nutrients. However, the modern food industry has skillfully capitalised on these cravings, producing highly processed and addictive products designed to keep us hooked.

Sugar, salt and fat cause addictive behaviours in the body. Photo: iStock

3. Breaking the Cycle

To transform our relationship with food, we must break free from the cycle of overconsumption. Start by becoming a label detective, reading food labels meticulously, and avoiding products high in added salt, sugar, and trans fats. Embrace whole, unprocessed foods that offer essential nutrients without having detrimental health effects.

4. Conscious Eating

Mindful eating is a potent tool for redefining our relationship with food. We must fully engage in the sensory experience of eating as part of this practice. It entails appreciating each meal, recognising the flavours, and paying attention to our bodies' hunger signals and fullness. In order to have a more balanced diet and improved health, we can limit our desires for salty, sweet, and fatty meals by engaging in mindful eating.





5. Act of Balancing

Finally, it's critical to remember that fat, sugar, and salt may all be consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet. We may change how we feel about food by understanding how it affects our bodies and implementing mindful eating techniques. Let's choose things that will benefit us in the long run. It's time to take back control of our eating habits and consciously and thoughtfully eat for our bodies.





In an era where fast food and convenience reign supreme, the power to reshape our relationship with food lies in our hands. Let's embark on this journey to a healthier, more mindful connection with the sustenance that fuels our lives.





About Author: Claudia Ciesla is a nutritionist and lifestyle coach.





Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.