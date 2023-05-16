We all love eating delicious food, don't we? Food gives our body energy to function properly. It provides nutrition and minerals that are important for our body. However, there's one major health problem related to food that most of us often face, and that is food poisoning. At times, we eat adulterated or stale food that causes infection in our stomach and leads to food poisoning. Food poisoning can make one feel really uncomfortable and helpless. Some of the symptoms of food poisoning include stomach pain, nausea, inflammation in the stomach, bloating, and diarrhoea. If you often fall sick due to food poisoning, here is a list of precautions you should definitely take.





Also Read: Suffering From Vitamin C Deficiency? 5 Signs Your Body Needs A Boost

Here Are 5 Precautions You Should Take To Avoid Food Poisoning:

1. Wash Food Before Cooking

This is the most essential step that has to be followed for cooking. It is important to clean vegetables, rice, or pulses with water, in order to remove any dust particles or bacteria present in them. If you don't follow this step, the vegetables that are contaminated can lead to food poisoning when consumed.

Always wash fruits and vegetables. Photo Credit: unsplash

2. Keep Your Hands Clean

Hygiene should never be compromised, as it is directly related to our health. Our hands at all times should be clean, especially while we are cooking, serving, or eating food. Instead of using a spoon, most of us have a habit of eating food with our hands. This is why it is crucial to wash our hands before eating in order to avoid germs getting in contact with the food.

Keep your hands clean. Photo Credit: unsplash

3. Eat Home-Cooked Food

Have you noticed the pattern of your food poisoning? Generally, when we eat street food or food bought from outside, we are more prone to getting stomach infections and food poisoning because of lack of hygiene and improper ways of storing food. This is why we should prefer cooking at home as we can always maintain the hygiene level.

Homemade food is clean and healthy.

Also Read: 5 Amazing Health Benefits Of Litchi You Should Know

4. Always Check The Expiry Date

Since childhood, our parents have taught us an excellent shopping tip which is checking the manufacture date and expiry date mentioned on the products. Packed food has a limited shelf life and so it is important to always check when they are about to get expired. Eating food that has crossed the date of expiry can lead to food poisoning.

5. Store Cooked Food In Refrigerator

While some food ingredients are best stored in the kitchen pantry, cooked food cannot be stored in the same way. There are chances that the cooked or heated food can spoil if kept at room temperature. Spoilt food develops a different taste and has a pungent smell. Therefore, it is important to store cooked food and vegetables in the refrigerator.





Hope these tips will help you. Do let us know your opinion in the comment section below.





Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.