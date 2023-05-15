All year round, many of us crave this sweet fruit that is only available in the market during the summer season. We are talking about litchi. Litchi is a popular summer fruit that is loved by people of all ages. This fruit has a tough covering that holds the soft white litchi flesh inside. Since litchis have a unique and strong sweet taste, they are used in making ice creams, juice, fruit bowls, etc. Also, this delicious fruit has high nutritional value that provides several benefits to our bodies. If you are not a big fan of litchis, you will probably start liking them after knowing their health benefits.





Here are 5 Amazing Health Benefits of Litchi:

1. Helps In Digestion

For those who don't know, litchi contains anti-inflammatory components that aid in digestion. Besides this, it is also a good source of fibre, which promotes healthy digestion and prevents constipation.

Digestive health can be improved with litchi. Photo Credit: iStock

2. Regulates Blood Pressure

High blood pressure is a common health problem that many of us deal with. This can be naturally lowered by adding litchis to your diet. Litchi contains a good amount of potassium, which is helpful in maintaining healthy blood pressure.

3. Rich In Antioxidants

Antioxidants are mostly found in food. They help in neutralising harmful free radicals in our bodies. Litchi is one fruit that is rich in antioxidants. You will be amazed to know that these antioxidants help in the prevention of stress, diabetes, and improve heart health too.





4. Boosts Immunity

We all are aware that food is one of the best sources to boost our immunity. While there are many foods that help in building our body's immunity, this fruit is also an excellent natural immunity booster. Litchis are packed with vitamin C, which helps in strengthening our immune system.

5. Good For Skin And Hair

Are you one of those who are always looking for natural ways to make skin healthy? Well, this fruit might be the solution for you. Litchi is an excellent source of vitamin E, which is helpful in promoting skin health and giving it a perfect glow. Additionally, vitamin E also helps in healing sunburn and skin inflammation. Moreover, copper present in litchi promotes hair growth.

Consume litchi for glowing skin.

Here's How You Can Add Litchi to Your Diet:

1. Litchi Sorbet

Summer is incomplete without litchi, and that is why we have litchi sorbet to beat the heat. Make this delicious dish with fresh litchis, water, and lime. Click here for the full recipe.

Make fresh and chilled litchi sorbet at home.

2. Litchi Rabri Kulfi

Who doesn't love sweet and refreshing kulfi? This extraordinary combination of kulfi and rabri along with the flavours of litchi tastes heavenly. To make this at home, check the recipe here.

3. Prawn and Litchi Salad

Salads are the best way to obtain nutrition. They also make for a healthy and delicious snack. Make this scrumptious prawn and litchi salad easily at your home. Here's the full recipe.





For more litchi recipes, click here.





Hope you found these health benefits and recipes beneficial. Do let us know your opinion in the comment section below.





