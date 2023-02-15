Glowing and clear skin is something we all strive to achieve every single day. We apply all sorts of ingredients and face masks to keep our skin looking supple and clean. But sometimes, it is not about what we apply but also about what we eat. The right kind of diet can go a long way in keeping our skin health in good shape. Have you also noticed breakouts and acne every time you binge on too much junk food? There are certain kinds of foods that cause inflammation in the body and skin, leading to acne and other skin-related issues. However, there is another category of foods that may counter the effects of inflammation in the body. Known as anti-inflammatory foods, these are the ideal addition to your diet for healthy, glowing skin.





Although skin issues may not always be directly caused by eating inflammatory foods, people experience improvement when they alter their diet and add anti-inflammatory foods to it. Foods that cause inflammation include processed carbohydrates, fried food, red meat, soda and sugar. So, what kind of foods should you eat instead to counter their effects and maintain supple and glowing skin?

What are the top anti-inflammatory foods for skin?

Here Are 7 Anti-Inflammatory Foods For Glowing, Healthy Skin:

1. Tomato

Tomato is enriched with lycopene and Vitamin C - both are nutrients that help curb inflammation. They also contain plenty of antioxidants that can prove as an excellent supplement for healthy skin. Consume it raw, incorporate it in stir fries or make sauces with it.

2. Garlic

Garlic is known to be one of the natural foods that offer anti-inflammatory benefits. It also reduces oxidative stress and protects against free radical damage. Add garlic to your sabzis or simply let it become a part of your dal tempering.

3. Leafy Greens

Be it spinach, or kale or any other leafy green, these foods are anti-inflammatory by their very nature. They also contain an abundance of Vitamin C which serves as a powerful antioxidant. Make leafy greens a part of your diet and see the difference in your skin health.





4. Nuts

Nuts are one of the most nutrient-dense foods, and research has found that they contain anti-inflammatory compounds as well. Almonds, walnuts, cashewnuts as well as seeds such as pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and sesame can prove extremely beneficial for skin care.

5. Blueberries

Practically all fruits are good for fighting inflammation, but blueberries in particular are loaded with antioxidants. Blueberries are full of vitamins and antioxidants called 'flavonoids' that tackle inflammation naturally. Consume them raw or add them to salads for healthy skin.

6. Avocado

Healthy fats such as Omega-3 also have an anti-inflammatory effect on the body. Avocados are one of the foods that are naturally enriched with healthy mono-unsaturated fats as well as antioxidants that help the body fight inflammation and provide a supple, glowing skin.











So, eat your way to a healthier skin and fight skin issues, naturally!