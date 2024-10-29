The concept of clean eating has gained immense popularity in recent times. As more people are becoming health-conscious, their need to adapt to such eating patterns is also increasing. Clean eating involves consuming whole foods and eliminating processed foods from your diet. The more natural state they are in, the better it is for you. Have you also been contemplating starting a clean eating journey? If so, this article will be of great interest to you. While clean eating is surely beneficial for your health, there are several things you should be aware of before starting. Recently, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal took to her Instagram handle to share five such key insights. Read on to find out so that you can start your clean eating journey on the right note.

Photo Credit: iStock

What Is Clean Eating?

Clean eating is a popular diet that focuses on the consumption of whole foods with no added preservatives, colours, or sugars. According to the Harvard School of Public Health, a clean eating diet may include whole fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats. This means one should eliminate highly processed and packaged foods from their diet.

Here Are 4 Things You Should Know Before Starting Your Clean Eating Journey:

1. Consistency And Sustainability Are Key

To reap the benefits of clean eating, you need to be consistent. Remember, change requires time, and nothing happens overnight, so be patient in order to see the results. Nmami says, "It's all about building habits you can sustain for the long run. Eating well consistently over time is what actually makes an impact, both physically and mentally."

2. Inside Nourishment Reflects On The Outside

Another thing to know is that whatever food you consume will reflect on the outside. If your diet is enriched with foods rich in essential nutrients, your skin and hair will glow naturally. If you do not follow clean eating on a daily basis and rely on skin care products, you won't see the desired results. According to Nmami, nourishing your body from the inside gives it the resources it needs to shine on the outside.

3. Get Enough Sleep

Getting enough sleep is important for overall health and well-being. While you're on your clean eating journey, make a conscious effort not to sacrifice your sleep. The nutritionist suggests getting at least 7-8 hours of deep sleep every day. This will help you feel refreshed and balanced, ensuring you fully benefit from your clean eating journey.

4. Stay Well Hydrated

While you're following a clean eating diet, do not forget to hydrate well. Staying well-hydrated prevents dehydration and lethargy - something we all want to avoid when following a new diet. Plus, drinking an adequate amount of water also aids in digestion and keeps hunger pangs at bay. So, while it may require some extra effort, make sure to fulfil your daily water intake.

The journey to clean eating is rewarding and worth every bit of patience and effort. Keep these things in mind before you embark on this new journey. Stay fit and healthy!