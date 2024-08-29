We eat all kinds of healthy food to keep our digestive system smooth and happy, thinking that a well-balanced diet would do the trick for maintaining a healthy body. However, did you know that digestion is not just about eating light and healthy, but about how well your body processes and absorbs nutrients? A good digestive and gut system is important for overall wellness, which impacts everything, from our energy levels to our immune system. Now, if you eat healthy all the time and still experience digestive issues, chances are you have a poor gut system. However, is there a way to determine healthy digestion? The answer lies in our body itself. It gives out signs that could indicate the status of our digestive system. Are you wondering what those signs are? If yes, then you have landed on the right page! Here are 5 expert-suggested signs that indicate that you have a happy and healthy digestive system.





Here Are 5 Signs To Know If Your Digestive System Is Healthy Or Not:

Ayurvedic doctor Varalakshmi Yanamandra (@drvaraayurveda) shared a video on her Instagram pointing out 5 signs that indicate that you have good digestion.

1. Clean Burp

A clean, odourless burp after having a meal is an indicator of good digestion. As per the expert, a burp is known as “clean” if it doesn't have any sour, bitter, or foul tastes, which means that the stomach acids are well balanced. When the digestive system is functioning properly, the food is broken down properly, preventing acid reflux and gas formation. However, if your burp is sour or bitter, it could mean you have poor digestion, which could lead to bloating and other digestive discomforts.

2. Enthusiasm

Do you feel enthusiastic about life? Every morning, when you wake up, do you look forward to the day? Then this could mean that you have good digestion. The expert states that when your body is properly nourished, it is filled with energy which means you will have a positive outlook about life. But, if your body is not nourished properly, it could lead to poor digestion caused by the storage of toxins inside which causes fatigue and lack of motivation.

3. Clear Urges

If you get clear and regular urges to poop and urinate, then this could be a sign of a healthy digestive system. Proper elimination of waste and toxins from our bodies is necessary to have a happy gut. As per the expert, when your digestive system is functioning adequately, it processes and digests food more efficiently without any discomfort. However, if you regularly experience constipation, it could mean that your system is sluggish and there is a waste build-up in your body.

4. Feeling Lighter

Feeling light and energized after a meal rather than heavy is another sign of good digestion. When the digestive system is functioning well, it digests food more efficiently and breaks down food quickly. According to the expert, if you feel sluggish after eating a meal, it means there are “AMA” or toxins built up in your body.

5. Good Appetite And Thirst

The expert states that having a healthy appetite and thirst is a clear indication that your digestive system is in good condition. A strong appetite shows that your digestive fire, or “Agni” is balanced and ready to break down food in your gut. In the same way, if you get adequately thirsty at regular intervals, then this shows proper hydration and a well-functioning metabolism. However, if you don't get a desire to eat regularly, or get thirsty enough, then this could mean that your digestive system is sluggish.

