Period pain has a way of showing up uninvited - cramps, bloating, heaviness, and that general sense of discomfort that can throw your entire routine off balance. While painkillers are often the go-to fix, many women are now looking for gentler, food-based ways to support their bodies during the menstrual cycle. That is where simple, traditional ingredients quietly step in. Nutritionist Shweta Shah recently shared a fuss-free, two-ingredient drink that focuses on easing period pain from within. Made with barley and ginger, this warm drink is designed to support digestion, reduce inflammation, and help the body cope better with pre-period and period-related discomfort, especially when consumed consistently. Here's why it might be so effective:





The Barley + Ginger Drink For Period Pain Relief

According to nutritionist Shweta Shah, this drink works best when prepared simply and consumed regularly in the days leading up to your period. Here's what you need.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon barley (jau)

½ to 1-inch fresh ginger, sliced

2 cups water

How To Make The Drink

The preparation is minimal, but one step is key - soaking the barley.

Soak the barley overnight, or for at least 6–8 hours

In the morning, add the soaked barley and sliced ginger to the water

Boil the mixture for 10–12 minutes

Strain and drink it warm

This slow boiling allows the goodness of both ingredients to infuse into the water, making it easier for the body to absorb.

How And When To Drink It For Best Results

Photo: Unsplash

Timing matters when it comes to menstrual support. As per nutritionist Shah, this drink isn't meant to be a last-minute fix once cramps begin.

Drink 1 cup daily

Start 10–14 days before your period

Best consumed in the morning or early evening

This helps the body prepare in advance, rather than reacting once discomfort has already peaked.

Why This Drink May Help With Period Pain

Nutritionist Shweta Shah explains that both ingredients play specific roles when it comes to menstrual health.

Barley (jau) supports gut health and helps with estrogen detox, which is crucial for hormonal balance

Ginger is known to reduce bloating, inflammation, and that heavy, sluggish feeling many experience before periods

Together, they may help ease period pain while also reducing pre-period bloating and discomfort. The focus here is not instant relief, but gentle, consistent support for the body.

Watch the full post below:

So, if you are looking for natural ways to make your periods a breeze, switch to this drink to keep the body discomfort at bay!