Oranges are fragrant and juicy with a flavour that is a mix of both sweet and tangy. People who enjoy eating this fruit cannot wait to rip off the peel and bite into the juicy goodness of oranges. Many people also enjoy drinking orange juice regularly, whether it is freshly squeezed or packaged. Wait, before you discard those orange peels into the trash, we have some news for you. Did you know that these seemingly 'waste' orange peels are nutritious - packed with fibre, vitamin C, and polyphenols?





According to Healthline, studies have found that just 1 tablespoon of orange peel provides 14% of the Daily Value (DV) of vitamin C - nearly 3 times more than the inner fruit. The same serving also packs about 4 times more fibre than the fruit. What's more, according to recent research from the University of Florida, orange peels may significantly benefit your cardiovascular health. The study, published in the 'Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry' found that extracts from orange peels can inhibit the production of harmful chemicals linked to heart disease.

How Orange Peels Can Be Good For Heart Health

Some gut bacteria help develop cardiovascular disease. When they feed on certain nutrients during digestion, gut bacteria produce trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO). Levels of TMAO can help predict future cardiovascular disease. According to the findings of the latest research, orange peel extracts - rich in beneficial phytochemicals - can help reduce TMAO and trimethylamine (TMA) production.

Rethinking Usage Of Orange Peels

The findings of the study shed light on the importance of orange peels, which are discarded as waste, especially during the production of packaged orange juice. "These findings suggest that orange peels, often discarded as waste in the citrus industry, can be repurposed into valuable health-promoting ingredients, such as diet supplements or food ingredients," said Yu Wang, a faculty member at the UF/IFAS Citrus Research and Education Center. "Our research paves the way for developing functional foods enriched with these bioactive compounds, providing new therapeutic strategies for heart health."

Is It Ok To Consume Orange Peels?

Though orange peels may contain health benefits, it does not mean that you should start consuming them without proper caution. The peels can be bitter and hard to digest as they are tough and full of fibre. The peels may also contain pesticide residue, which is why it is important to wash the fruit well if you wish to consume the peels. Do not start eating big chunks of the peels. Eating larger pieces at a time could cause stomach discomfort, cramps or bloating.

5 Different Ways To Consume Orange Peels

Here are some interesting and delicious ways to add orange peels to your diet:

1 Candy The Peels

Simmer the peels in water for about 25 minutes and then drain them out. Boil water, add sugar and the peels. Let it simmer for 15 minutes. Dry the candied peels on a wire rack.

2. Add To Smoothies And Salads

You can add small pieces of orange peels to your salads and smoothies. This will provide you with nutritional benefits without excessive bitter taste.

3. Make Marmalade

Make a yummy orange marmalade by using orange peels. Spread it on toast, pair it with cheese or add it as a salad dressing. Here is the full recipe.

4. Add Orange Zest

Add orange zest to yoghurt, oatmeal, muffins, salad dressings, desserts or marinades.

5. Blend With Tea

Mince orange peels into small bits and let them dry for 1-2 days. Combine with black tea leaves and strain in hot water for aromatic orange-black tea. You can also add spices like fennel, cardamom, and cinnamon.





