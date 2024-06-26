If you are health-conscious or at least trying to be, then you must have heard people suggesting you include various types of seeds in your diet. Seeds – be it chia, sunflower, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, etc. – are natural superfoods that provide essential nutrients to our bodies. One of these is sabja seeds, also known as basil seeds, which are lauded for their nutrient profile. Just soak them for a couple of minutes and they are good to consume. And the best part is that these seeds have no calories! (yes, you read that right!) But have you ever wondered why everyone asks you to soak sabja seeds first and then consume them? Why can't you eat them raw? If this question has been lingering on your mind, then you have landed on the right page!





Health coach @yogwishi explained why it isn't recommended to consume sabja seeds without soaking. And honestly, the reason might surprise you. Read on to know more.

Know what is the difference between sabja seeds and chia seeds.

Photo Credit: iStock

How Are Sabja Seeds Different From Chia Seeds?

Now before we dig into the reason why you shouldn't eat sabja seeds raw, let's get our basics straight – what is the difference between sabja seed and chia seed? Because of their appearance and properties, people can often get confused between sabja and chia seeds. However, it's quite simple. If you look closely, sabja seeds are jet-black in colour while chia seeds have a mixture of black, grey, white, and sometimes even brown colours. In terms of taste, sabja seeds have a taste similar to that of basil while chia seeds have no taste of their own. However, both the seeds are used to increase the nutritional value of the dishes.

Why Shouldn't You Consume Sabja Seeds Without Soaking?

Digital creator and health coach @yogwishi shared a video on her Instagram handle on why you should avoid consuming sabja seeds without soaking. Sabja seeds look like teeny tiny black tear-shaped dots that swell up as soon as they come in contact with water or liquid. If you consume sabja seeds without soaking, they could swell up in your food pipe and might choke you. This could lead to a health emergency.

The best way to include sabja seeds in your diet is by soaking one tablespoon of these seeds in water for about 15 minutes. Drink the infused water after a meal.

Health Benefits Of Sabja Seeds

Sabja seeds have multiple health benefits because of which they are preferred by people for their daily diets. Some of these are:

Sabja seeds help reduce body heat during scorching summer days. People with diabetes can benefit from sabja seeds as they slow down the body's metabolic rate and keep a check on blood sugar levels. If you have constipation, then sabja seeds can help regulate smooth bowel movements.

How To Consume Sabja Seeds For Weight Loss?

If you are trying to lose weight, then sabja or basil seeds can be extremely beneficial for you. Since they are hard to chew, it is best to consume sabja seeds after they have been soaked in water and consumed. All you need to do is soak one to two teaspoons of sabja seeds in a cupful of warm water. This will help the seeds release digestive enzymes.





Since sabja seeds have no taste of their own, you can include them in a variety of dishes to increase their nutritional value.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 4 Recipes To Try With Sabja Seeds:

1. Milkshakes

Increase the nutritional value of your milkshakes and smoothies by adding sabja seeds to them. Add other fruits and syrups to make your beverage tastier.

2. Lemonade

Give your regular lemonade a twist by adding a spoonful of sabja seeds to it. Trust us, your body will thank you later.

3. Salads

Along with your favourite veggies, add a spoonful of sabja seeds to your daily salads. This is a great way to include sabja seeds in your daily diet.

4. Desserts

Yes, sabja seeds can be included in your sweet treats as well. Along with the nuts and seeds that you add to your halwa, add sabja seeds. You can also add them in falooda and kheer for visual and sensory pleasing.





Do you eat sabja seeds daily? Let us know in the comments below!